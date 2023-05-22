Blanco Palamera and Barry B get together to present “RENT FREE”

“Faith with a foundation is much more than faith”, is the first phrase they sing in the first verses of their new single, and serves as a summary of the artistic idiosyncrasies of this very young duo of Compostela artists who continue to push the limits of pop songs. into absolutely unthinkable spaces.

The song drinks from that post-pop that we have already been able to hear on their albums “promises” e “INTIMACY”or in his previous song, “MUNDO PEQUEÑO”, but it also illuminates spaces in which the connection with the most frenetic jazz, the most expansive electronic music and the most bastard rap come together.

This comes from the song’s contributor, Barry Bone of the symbols of the new state pop (regular collaborator of Rusowsky, Ralphie Choo y Mori), who raps a few verses in the middle of a song that resonates with samples of José Lois Romero & Aliboria but also gasps, dub delays, bass drums that make the eardrums vibrate, snare drums that seem to have been taken from a live Charles Mingus and an imagery of a pop song that restarts the genre itself.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

