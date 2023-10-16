Blink 182 return with One More Time

The pop punk band Blink 182 is preparing to return with a new album and in the meantime conquers the world with the singles One More Time (which also gives the album its name) e More Than You Know. The beloved group moves away from their normal base, that typical rebellious sound they are renowned for. We already knew that the band had the ability to take scary news and turn it into two well-rounded songs that transport the listener through the wars. Since we live in a world that dangerously hurls itself towards the destruction of battle, these songs are timely. But their panache is not lacking thanks also to Dance With Me.

Con One More Time, the band uses a mid-tempo sound, a dark sound, and conveys through this offering a world in transition, a refreshing take on lost love and even destruction. The track is heartbreaking as the band describes the illness and the chord that they have rallied with it, explaining that there is an inevitable doom in the air. They tell a really compelling story with this different perspective, using acoustic sounds that are a hotbed for insightful lyrics.

More Than You Know opens with atmospheric piano and pounding percussion from expert drummer Travis Barker. The band infuses their thoughts into this track and even describes the fear of nuclear war. Lyrically, this song is a step forward, placing the band in the frame of triumphant singer-songwriters. The fast-paced guitar lines bite deeply and the contribution delivers a hint of emotion.

Dance With Me instead it seems to re-propose their classic humor that made them the Blink that we all know and remember. Video shot in a single shot but which is filled with facets thanks to the countless extras who alternate on the screen with Tom, Travis and Mark dressed in an unlikely wig and a nail that looks like a mix between punk boys and tamarri.

The band’s return with this new album is almost complete, just a few days left the release date scheduled for October 20, 2023 but if you want you can already order the version you prefer on Amazon where the album is already enjoying the inevitable success with numerous copies already sold, Blink 182 have certainly hit the nostalgic nerve of all of us. To take One More time home you can choose between: the CD version at the price of 16.99 euros version MP3 digital at 13.99 euros each vinyl version for 33.21 euros; otherwise you can certainly find it on the Amazon Music Unlimited plan if you are already a subscriber.