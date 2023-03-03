They have not been “Ukrainian saboteurs”as claimed by Moscamy he Russian Volunteer Corpsa far-right militia of Russians living in Ukrainesome also framed in the Azov Battalionto attack the village of today Sushanyin the Russian region of Bryansk, taking four people hostage, including two children. It was the group itself, according to reports Novaya Gazeta, to claim in an online video the operation in which two men were also killed and a child injured. “We are not at war with civilians and we do not kill anyone who is unarmed – a man who claims to be part of the group says in the video – It is time for ordinary citizens of Russia to realize that they are not slaves. Start one rebellionfight!”. L’Fsb Russo has meanwhile declared that the situation is “under the control of the police”. The Moscow security services claim that “a large number of explosive devices of various types” and would be in progress “lo smination“.

The Russian Volunteer Corps, he still reports Novaya Gazetawas founded in August last year by the oligarch Denis Kapustin, known in Russian far-right circles. According to the founders, members of the Corps fight in the Ukrainian conflict as part of the Kiev Armed Forces. Its members, some observers point out, use among other things the symbols of the so-called Russian Liberation Armyan organization that partnered with the Hitler’s Germany During the Second World War.

A very different version from the one initially provided by the Kremlin, according to which the ambush, defined as a “terroristic attack”, had been accomplished by “Ukrainian saboteurs”while from Kiev had replied claiming that the statements of Mosca they were one “provocation”. What is certain is that in the morning, in the Russian region of Bryanska group of people have opened fire against a car killing two men and wounding a child of 10 years, to then take hostage 4 peopletwo adults and two children, in the village of Sushany.

The news, which was then circulated widely in the Russian media, was given by the local governor, Alexander Bogomazcited by the agency Ria Novosti. Also on Thursday morning, reports the governor, one bomba released from a drone Ukrainian hit a house also in Sushany, which caught fire. While the locality of Starodubsky was hit by a shelling with mortars which damaged two houses.

The news also had an impact on the president’s commitments Vladimir Putin who, having heard the news, decided not to travel as planned to the territory of Stavropolas announced by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Which he then added: “Putin is in the Kremlin and receives regular reports from the police” on the situation in the Bryansk region. The president then spoke stating that “what happened today in the Bryansk region is a terrorist attack, the attackers fired on a car seeing that there were children on board”.

Across the border, in Kiev, the news is described as mere “provocations” and hypothesize the false flag. Advisor to the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, on Twitter wrote: “The story of the Ukrainian sabotage group in the Russian Federation is a classic deliberate provocation. The Russian Federation wants frighten his people to justify attacking another country and growing poverty after a year of war. The partisan movement in the Russian Federation is getting stronger and more aggressive. Fear your partisans“.