Only Nikola Mirotic scored more points than Satoranský in the Barcelona jersey, who was the best scorer of the match with 28 points. The Catalan team finally decided the fate of the match in the third quarter, which they dominated 31:18.
Barcelona won for the fifth time in a row and in the incomplete table they are third behind leaders Olympiakos Piraeus and Real Madrid, who were the last to beat their Spanish rivals in the competition at the end of January.
|European Basketball League – 26th round
|FC Barcelona – Žalgiris Kaunas 93:74 (for home SATORANSKý 12 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, VESELÝ 7 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists)
|Bayern Munich – Crvena zvezda Belgrade 87:80
|20:00 Panathinaikos Athens – Anadolu Efes Istanbul
|21:00 Monaco – Maccabi Tel Aviv
|21:00 Partizan Belgrade – Alba Berlin
|1.
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|25
|18
|7
|2140:1896
|72,0
|2.
|Real Madrid
|24
|17
|7
|2030:1851
|70,8
|3.
|FC Barcelona
|26
|18
|8
|2113:2006
|69,2
|4.
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|24
|15
|9
|2019:1941
|62,5
|5.
|Monaco
|25
|15
|10
|2079:2067
|60,0
|6.
|baskonia vitoria
|25
|13
|12
|2132:2089
|52,0
|7.
|Maccabi Tel Aviv
|25
|13
|12
|2069:2073
|52,0
|8.
|Partizan Belgrade
|25
|13
|12
|2116:2079
|52,0
|9.
|Valencia
|25
|13
|12
|2074:2103
|52,0
|10.
|Anadolu Efes Istanbul
|24
|12
|12
|1982:1911
|50,0
|11.
|Žalgiris Kaunas
|26
|13
|13
|1971:2055
|50,0
|12.
|It was on
|25
|12
|13
|1966:2018
|48,0
|13.
|Crvena zvezda Belgrade
|26
|11
|15
|1967:2048
|42,3
|14.
|Bayern Munich
|26
|10
|16
|2002:2058
|38,5
|15.
|Milan
|24
|9
|15
|1725:1852
|37,5
|16.
|Panathinaikos Athens
|25
|8
|17
|1974:2071
|32,0
|17.
|Villeurbanne
|25
|8
|17
|1882:2015
|32,0
|18.
|Alba Berlin
|25
|7
|18
|2022:2130
|28,0