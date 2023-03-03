Home Sports Satoranský and Veselý helped Barcelona win over Kaunas in the Euroleague
Sports

Satoranský and Veselý helped Barcelona win over Kaunas in the Euroleague

Satoranský and Veselý helped Barcelona win over Kaunas in the Euroleague

Only Nikola Mirotic scored more points than Satoranský in the Barcelona jersey, who was the best scorer of the match with 28 points. The Catalan team finally decided the fate of the match in the third quarter, which they dominated 31:18.

Barcelona won for the fifth time in a row and in the incomplete table they are third behind leaders Olympiakos Piraeus and Real Madrid, who were the last to beat their Spanish rivals in the competition at the end of January.

European Basketball League – 26th round
FC Barcelona – Žalgiris Kaunas 93:74 (for home SATORANSKý 12 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, VESELÝ 7 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists)
Bayern Munich – Crvena zvezda Belgrade 87:80
20:00 Panathinaikos Athens – Anadolu Efes Istanbul
21:00 Monaco – Maccabi Tel Aviv
21:00 Partizan Belgrade – Alba Berlin
1. Olympiakos Piraeus 25 18 7 2140:1896 72,0
2. Real Madrid 24 17 7 2030:1851 70,8
3. FC Barcelona 26 18 8 2113:2006 69,2
4. Fenerbahce Istanbul 24 15 9 2019:1941 62,5
5. Monaco 25 15 10 2079:2067 60,0
6. baskonia vitoria 25 13 12 2132:2089 52,0
7. Maccabi Tel Aviv 25 13 12 2069:2073 52,0
8. Partizan Belgrade 25 13 12 2116:2079 52,0
9. Valencia 25 13 12 2074:2103 52,0
10. Anadolu Efes Istanbul 24 12 12 1982:1911 50,0
11. Žalgiris Kaunas 26 13 13 1971:2055 50,0
12. It was on 25 12 13 1966:2018 48,0
13. Crvena zvezda Belgrade 26 11 15 1967:2048 42,3
14. Bayern Munich 26 10 16 2002:2058 38,5
15. Milan 24 9 15 1725:1852 37,5
16. Panathinaikos Athens 25 8 17 1974:2071 32,0
17. Villeurbanne 25 8 17 1882:2015 32,0
18. Alba Berlin 25 7 18 2022:2130 28,0
