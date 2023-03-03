Only Nikola Mirotic scored more points than Satoranský in the Barcelona jersey, who was the best scorer of the match with 28 points. The Catalan team finally decided the fate of the match in the third quarter, which they dominated 31:18.

Barcelona won for the fifth time in a row and in the incomplete table they are third behind leaders Olympiakos Piraeus and Real Madrid, who were the last to beat their Spanish rivals in the competition at the end of January.