Blitz by the Israeli army in Nablus: 3 dead Palestinians. “Two responsible for an attack on a family”

Three Palestinians killed during an Israeli army operation in the old city a Nablus in the West Bank according to the update of the Ministry of Health, cited by the Palestinian agency Wafa. The Israeli military said two of them are believed to be responsible for the shooting attack on an Israeli car last month during which three members of the Dean family, mother and two daughters were killed confirming the killing of “Hamas terrorist operatives Hassan Ktnani and Maed Mitsri who killed Leah, Maia and Rina Dee on April 7 in a shooting attack adjacent to Hamra community”. This morning – explained the military spokesman – after a “precise” intelligence report, the security forces “invaded the apartment where the terrorists were staying. During a firefight, both terrorists were killed. Also Ibrahim Hura, a senior official who helped the two terrorists, was killed. Two M-16 rifles and an AK-47 were found in the apartment”.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant thanked “the security forces for neutralizing the terrorists who carried out the terrorist attack that took the lives of Lucy Dee and her daughters Rina and Maya. As I promised Leo Dee (the father, ed), the Israel Defense Forces will reach out to all the terrorists who target our citizens”.

Only yesterday was a signed ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, mediated according to Palestinian sources from Egypt and Qatar, after hours of very high tension. In between, there were about 100 rockets and mortars fired from Gaza into southern Israel with three foreign workers injured in Sderot following the death in prison – after a hunger strike – of the Islamic Jihad leader Khader Adnan. Dozens of Israeli air force attacks on Hamas targets in the Strip that left one dead and five injured. There had been no official confirmation of the agreement from Israel, however the army had allowed the Israeli communities close to the Strip to resume their daily routine. However, military spokesman Daniel Hagari had warned that “all options remain on the table” if the launch of rockets were to resume.

Archive photo