[The Epoch Times, November 10, 2022]On November 8, Xi Jinping led all the members of the Military Commission to inspect the Joint Operations Command Center of the Military Commission, and released a high-profile information on preparations for war, letting the world see Beijing’s arrogance. At the same time, a message from Ukraine made Beijing very annoyed, and even called the Ukrainian government “shameless”.

It turned out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on social media on the 7th that he had nationalized strategically important companies such as Motor Sich. On the 9th, Beijing Tianjiao Aviation Industry Investment Co., Ltd., which has a background in the CCP’s military, posted on its WeChat public account “Genghis Khan Aviation Power”, saying that the Ukrainian State Securities and Stock Market Management Committee confirmed on its official website that it had completed the transfer of Motor Sich shares. The relevant facts of the forced transaction to the Ukrainian state, and stated that it “resolutely opposes the Ukrainian government’s politicization of normal business and trade practices, the forcible nationalization of the Motor Sich company, and the unreasonable plunder of the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors.” Lawful means, continuous, firm and unreserved protection of all their legitimate rights”.

What is the reason for Genghis Khan Airlines to scold the Ukrainian government? This has to start with the Ukrainian Motor Sich Company. The company, once known as the “heart of the aviation industry” of the Soviet Union, is mainly engaged in the development, manufacture, repair and maintenance of gas turbine engines and industrial gas turbines for aircraft and helicopters. Its products are used in aircraft in 120 countries and regions. and helicopters.

After Russia-Ukraine relations deteriorated in 2014, Motor Sich lost its largest customer in Russia and was on the verge of bankruptcy. A year later, the Ukrainian government excluded it from Ukraine’s list of “strategically important companies,” which means overseas companies can buy it. When the Beijing authorities learned about it, they were overjoyed, because aero-engines are the CCP’s weakness.

The CCP, which has poor comprehensive strength and a weak industrial base, can produce aero-engines at a high cost, but in the eyes of professionals, its level can only be at the usable stage. stage. The CCP, which is good at stealing advanced technology from other countries to achieve overtaking in corners, will naturally not worry about producing engines suitable for military use if it can win the Motor Sich Company. Therefore, Tianjiao Airlines, which appeared to be a private enterprise but was actually a white glove of the Chinese military, was sent to negotiate with Motor Sich.

In 2016, Boguslayev and other former Motorsich shareholders reached an agreement with Genghis Khan Airlines, agreeing to sell their stake in Motorsich, and Beijing provided a $100 million loan that year. In 2017, Beijing Tianjiao Airlines announced a plan to acquire a 51% stake in the company, promising to buy it for $250 million and build a production line in Chongqing. In September of that year, the Ukrainian court temporarily froze the acquisition on the grounds of a national security review.

In August 2019, the Ukrainian Anti-Monopoly Committee did not approve the acquisition plan over objections from the United States, causing the agreement to lapse. Genghis Khan Airlines then filed an international arbitration under the WTO framework in 2020, claiming US$3.5 billion.

In January 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce added China Genghis Khan Airlines to the Military End User (MEU) list, citing “the ability to develop, produce, or maintain military items, such as military aircraft engines, that threaten U.S. national security,” It accused it of “promoting the acquisition and indigenization of foreign military technology and posing a significant threat to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.” Companies sanctioned by the U.S. cannot acquire U.S. technology and goods without permission from the U.S. government.

In February of the same year, the Ukrainian government, following in the footsteps of the United States, imposed sanctions on Tianjiao Airlines and individuals involved in the acquisition of Motor Sich, and prohibited the entry of company personnel; the Ukrainian Anti-Monopoly Committee rejected Tianjiao’s application for anti-monopoly review. In March, Zelinsky announced the re-nationalization of Motor Sic, rejecting a Chinese company takeover. In May 2021, Genghis Khan Airlines again filed for arbitration with the International Court of Justice in The Hague, but there has been no follow-up.

On February 24 this year, after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Zaporozhye, the important town where the Motor Sich company was located, was also occupied by the Russian army, but the latest information released by Zelensky undoubtedly shows that the CCP has the possibility of meddling the Motor Sich company. basically zero. How can this not make the CCP who is preparing for war become angry?

According to media reports in mainland China, Genghis Khan Airlines, which works for the CCP, was ruled bankruptcy and liquidation by the Beijing Intermediate Court in September this year. This is also self-defeating. If you fail to complete the task of the CCP master, you can only be slaughtered and killed.

As for Tianjiao Airlines, who scolded the Ukrainian government on behalf of the CCP for being “shameless” because of its unsuccessful acquisition, let’s see how shameless its owner is on the Ukraine issue.

After the disintegration of the Soviet Union, Ukraine inherited advanced military industry, research institutions, nuclear weapons and various modern weapons and equipment from the Soviet Union. Its military strength can rank third in the world after the United States and Russia. Under the persuasion of Western countries, Ukraine destroyed its nuclear weapons, and it received commitments from the United States, Britain, Russia and China to “guarantee its security”.

In order to develop the economy, Ukraine sold a large number of advanced weapons and drawings to the CCP, such as large air-cushion landing craft, fighter T-10K (the prototype of the former Soviet Union Su-33), KH55 cruise missile, etc., and of course the “Liaoning” aircraft carrier. These weapons and drawings have enabled the CCP to make a qualitative leap in fighter aircraft, missile technology, engines and radar systems. Some military experts believe that Ukraine has helped the Chinese military to advance the level of military technology for at least 20 years.

However, after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Beijing ignored Ukraine’s appeal. Although it was neutral on the surface, it actually gave Russia a lot of economic and technical assistance, including some military support. The mutual aid deals that Putin and Xi Jinping reached privately were also exposed by Russia.

Ukraine, which once gave the CCP a lot of military technical assistance, finally realized what kind of stuff the CCP is. It has turned from its cautiously optimistic attitude towards Beijing, believing that Beijing will play a certain role in ending the war. In early November, the UN’s joint statement signed by 50 countries, including Ukraine, was “gravely concerned” about China‘s human rights situation, a clear sign. Human rights group Human Rights Watch pointed out that the names of Ukraine and Turkey on the list of fifty signatories of the joint statement are particularly interesting. This is the largest collective condemnation of the CCP’s persecution of Muslims in Xinjiang by members of the United Nations.

On the eve of the U.S. election, Zelensky announced that he had nationalized strategically important companies such as Motor Sic, which is another sign of Ukraine’s turn.

