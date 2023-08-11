Blonde Redhead advance “Before”, a song from their upcoming album

The new album of Blonde Redhead“Sit Down for Dinner” will be available from September 29th through section1

Featuring the singer’s stacked vocals and multi-instrumentalist Kazu Makino“Before” se escribió con la noción de la reencarnación en mente. Narrada desde la perspectiva de un niño que parece saberlo todo: “I don’t need to see/I already know/I can tell you I’ve seen it all before/Once upon a time/Was I a silent child seen it all before/Stop before you run/Before you make a run/Turn it upside down”. Goat he elaborates: “Some kids seem very wise, like they remember their past lives…or at least that’s the impression it gives me. The song is kind of a celebration of that kind of quality in a young person.” “Before” is the latest in a string of singles, alongside “Melody Experiment” and “Snowman.”

In the spring of 2020, Makino found a passage from Joan Didion of “The Year of Magical Thinking“, which reflects on the author’s devastating experience of witnessing the sudden death of her husband at the table. Makino he was thinking of his own parents in Japan; the then-lost ritual of gathering for dinner with the family; and the heavy, ever-present feeling that life could change at any moment for any of us. There was one phrase in particular that would eventually lend itself to the album’s title: “Life changes fast. Life changes in the instant. You sit down to dinner and life as you know it ends.” an instant. You sit down to dinner and life as you know it ends.”)

“Sit Down for Dinner” is immaculately structured, imbued with sensitivity, clarity and resolution. Throughout the album, understated yet visceral melodies contrast with lyrics about the inescapable feeling of adulthood. It is a meticulous and immersive testament to the unique logic and internal than Blonde Redhead has refined in its three decades of existence, characterized by a persistent sense of togetherness.

From October Blonde Redhead The United States, the United Kingdom and Europe will be on tour, although they will not go through Spain. All concert information and tickets are available here.

