Home » Blow-ups of Putin and Kim for Shojgu’s visit to Pyongyang
World

Blow-ups of Putin and Kim for Shojgu’s visit to Pyongyang

by admin
Blow-ups of Putin and Kim for Shojgu’s visit to Pyongyang

MOSCA — Vladimir Putin it’s not there, but it’s watching you. Even the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu felt overwhelmed by the gigantic portrait of the Russian president that loomed over the walls of the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party in Pyongyang opposite an equally huge portrait of Kim Jong-Un.

Pyongyang, this is what the visits of the Russian Shojgu and the Chinese envoy from Kim Jong-un will bring by our correspondent Gianluca Modolo 27 July 2023

The North Korean leader wanted to pay homage to the illustrious Russian guest who flew to Pyongyang for the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, baptized “Victory Day” there.

Also at the military parade was member…

See also  Biden after the summit with the allies: "Russia has decided to invade"

You may also like

Ante Rebić paid off loans to the entire...

Citizenship income suspended for 169,000 families with a...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 29 July...

Hong Kong Police Hire 128 Mainland and Hong...

Udinese – The end of the Austrian withdrawal...

Japan Expresses Concern Over North Korea’s Nuclear Capability...

News Udinese – The path to the Coppa...

Nikola Jokić new contract, the biggest in history...

Former US President Trump Faces Potential Third Indictment...

The proliferation of plastic waste in the city...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy