Blue Moon is new in Villagres 2023 porcelain tiles – MONDO MODA

Blue Moon is new in Villagres 2023 porcelain tiles

Blue Moon is new in Villagres 2023 porcelain tiles

Porcelain tiles that act as protagonists of projects or those with versatility to be used in different environments are some of the innovations of Villagres for 2023. The Blue Moon, Cristallo and Pulpis lines expand the possibilities and product options to enhance different spaces.
Blue Moon was developed to guarantee sophistication and be the protagonist of the environments. The line stands out for the ethereal beauty of blue, which is inspired by the color of the sky and the sea, providing the feeling of infinity. It is a porcelain tile that gives the environment the aesthetic exuberance of marble in deep blue, in order to provoke a connection with the ludic. Available in 80X140 cm and 123X123 cm formats.

Villagres Bluemoon Line 2023 @ disclosure

Cristallo is a line inspired by white quartz – an ornamental rock that exudes beauty, with a graphic richness permeated by details that provide the sensation of transparency and lightness, with a depth of tones and veins of natural colors. Available in a new 123X123cm format and two textures – High Gloss Polished and Natural.

Villagres Cristallo Line 2023 @ disclosure

The Pulpis line is a porcelain tile that refers to marble from Spain. It explores the majesty of natural stone, with grayish chromatic nuances, with delicate veins that bring a sense of elegance and timelessness. Available in the 108X108 cm format, with high gloss and natural textures.

Villagres Pulpis Line 2023 @ disclosure

MONDO MODA is the first Lifestyle Portal in Campinas. It was created in November 2007 by Journalist and Style Editor Jorge Marcelo Oliveira with the aim of informing, entertaining and questioning. Art, culture, fashion, architecture, decoration, culture, gastronomy, behavior and other subjects related to the contemporary lifestyle.
