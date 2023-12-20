BLUE SUNSET – Mondo Japan

Silver02 works for Nova. He creates virtual worlds with a high emotional response, attractions to amaze and enchant the wealthy inhabitants of the city. He does it locked in his cubicle, one line of code after another, hounded by impossible deadlines and consumed by loneliness. Virtual worlds, as well as drugs, are his only escape routes from an unnerving everyday life. But also the involuntary gateway to a horror of flesh, blood and connections. Poised between ancient grudges and new anger, Silver02 will find himself exploring the technorganic abyss, along a steep path with an uncertain destination. The path of the warrior, the path of rebellion, the hopeless path of a gangster from amarcord cinema, or just the umpteenth, and perhaps decisive, fall into humiliating and servile ineptitude? One thing is certain: pain, physical and existential, as the only constant, seems to have no end; not even when his body and mind have been completely destroyed.

A science fiction novel written by Andrea Cavaletto and Fulvio Gatti, which inaugurates the new Weird Book series “The narrators of sci-fi”.

DATA SHEET

Title: Blue Sunset

Author: A. Cavaletto, F. Gatti

Editore: Weird Book

Series: The storytellers of sci-fi”

Genre: Novel

Pages: 152

Prezzo: 17,90 €

Format: 14 x 21 cm

ISBN: 979-12-81603-04-2

