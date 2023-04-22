Bogdan Bogdanović and Atlanta beat Boston in the playoffs | Sports

Bogdan Bogdanović scored 15 points in the first half to lead Atlanta to its first win in the playoffs.

Source: Profimedia

Bogdan Bogdanović i Atlanta are alive! In the evening when they Nikola Jokic i Denver came within reach of advancing to the second round of the playoffs, the Hawks managed to keep the hope of surprising Boston alive. They won 130:122 and thus reduced the Celtics’ lead in the series to 2:1.

Serbian guard Bogdan Bogdanović had an excellent role in this match with 15 points and 4 rebounds in 22 minutes on the court. Of course, the most effective player for Atlanta was Trey Young with 32 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds, Dejonte Murray had 25 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, and Sadiq Bey had 15 points and 8 rebounds. Clint Capela recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

On the other hand, Jason Tatum recorded 29 points and 19 rebounds, Marcus Smart added 24, and the best sixth player in the league, Malcolm Brogdon, scored 17 points.

In the last playoff match of the evening, the New York Knicks took a 2:1 lead against Cleveland after defeating the Cavs 99:79. Tom Thibodeau’s team defensively broke the rival and reduced it to less than 80 points and only Donovan Mitchell with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists was noticeable. For the winners, Jalen Branson had 21 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds, and ARJ Barrett had 19 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.