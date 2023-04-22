Bogdan Bogdanović won and imitated Ronado | Sports

Serbian basketball player Bogdan Bogdanović did not hide his enthusiasm after his Atlanta’s victory over Boston in the playoffs.

Source: Profimedia

Bogdan Bogdanović with the 15 points he scored in the first quarter, he managed to push Atlanta to its first victory in the playoffs. The Hawks team triumphed 130:122, and the Serb did not hide how much it meant to him.

“I dreamed of moments like this!“, he wrote on his Instagram, while adding on Twitter: “I’m fine, I wasn’t hurt. Victory! Let’s go to the next one“, he pointed out.

After the triumph, apart from his game, the way he celebrated the triumph caught everyone’s eye. He and winger John Collins celebrated the triumph in Cristiano Ronaldo style. They collided, and then it was said: “Sigh!” See:

The next game between Atlanta and Boston is scheduled for April 24th in Atlanta, and then the series moves back to Boston on the 26th.