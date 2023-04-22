Home » Bogdan Bogdanović won and imitated Ronado | Sports
World

Bogdan Bogdanović won and imitated Ronado | Sports

by admin
Bogdan Bogdanović won and imitated Ronado | Sports

Serbian basketball player Bogdan Bogdanović did not hide his enthusiasm after his Atlanta’s victory over Boston in the playoffs.

Source: Profimedia

Bogdan Bogdanović with the 15 points he scored in the first quarter, he managed to push Atlanta to its first victory in the playoffs. The Hawks team triumphed 130:122, and the Serb did not hide how much it meant to him.

I dreamed of moments like this!“, he wrote on his Instagram, while adding on Twitter: “I’m fine, I wasn’t hurt. Victory! Let’s go to the next one“, he pointed out.

After the triumph, apart from his game, the way he celebrated the triumph caught everyone’s eye. He and winger John Collins celebrated the triumph in Cristiano Ronaldo style. They collided, and then it was said: “Sigh!” See:

The next game between Atlanta and Boston is scheduled for April 24th in Atlanta, and then the series moves back to Boston on the 26th.

See also  Flying into Space in a Hot Air Balloon: Millionaires Queuing for the First Eco-Trip to the Stratosphere

You may also like

Stop Ryanair flights in Comiso, Wizz Air announces...

Usa, the Supreme Court retains access to the...

Message to Beijing: Italian military ships en route...

Japanese prosecutors are considering conducting a psychiatric evaluation...

Free contraceptive pill for all women: the turning...

Horoscope for April 22 | Entertainment

High cholesterol causes heart attack | Magazine

Earthquake alarm, new very strong shock during the...

Japanese prosecutors are considering conducting a psychiatric evaluation...

Palermo-Benevento, where to see it on TV and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy