Home World Bolivia, tensions after the arrest of the governor of Santa Cruz who supported the anti-Morales coup
World

Bolivia, tensions after the arrest of the governor of Santa Cruz who supported the anti-Morales coup

by admin
Bolivia, tensions after the arrest of the governor of Santa Cruz who supported the anti-Morales coup

Spontaneous marches, harsh clashes with the police, the prosecutor’s offices attacked and set on fire. And then other demonstrations that besiege the airport and block access. Protests suddenly ignite in Bolivia after the arrest of the governor of Santa Cruz de La Sierra, the eastern region of the South American country, which has always been a fiefdom of the white middle and upper class.

See also  [China Watch]After the Sixth Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Tibet has separatist regimes? | Xi Jinping | Deng Xiaoping

You may also like

Israel, from the annexation of the West Bank...

Many places in Ukraine were attacked by Russian...

Q&A between activist Greta Thunberg and former kickboxer...

Kenya: Italian hostage of suspected terrorists freed

Murder Luca Ventre in Uruguay, the prosecutor wants...

Turkey upholds life sentence for Osman Kavala, the...

Israel, Netanyahu takes office. The premier: priority is...

Restart of inbound and outbound tourism is imminent,...

Iranian writer Fariborz Kamkari: “That’s why it’s no...

Gazprom says it has started gas hub project...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy