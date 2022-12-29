Spontaneous marches, harsh clashes with the police, the prosecutor’s offices attacked and set on fire. And then other demonstrations that besiege the airport and block access. Protests suddenly ignite in Bolivia after the arrest of the governor of Santa Cruz de La Sierra, the eastern region of the South American country, which has always been a fiefdom of the white middle and upper class.
