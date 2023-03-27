Home World Bologna Market / Sensational! Mourinho wants it at all costs but…
World

Bologna Market / Sensational! Mourinho wants it at all costs but…

by admin
Bologna Market / Sensational! Mourinho wants it at all costs but…

Soon, finally, Serie A will return and the Bologna is preparing to take the field against Andrea Sottil’s dangerous Udinese. The ranking speaks for itself.

The Bolognese have totaled 37 points, the Friulians 38. Atalanta, sixth, is stationary at an altitude of 45. Until mathematics issues the definitive sentence, dreaming of the European pass must be a duty. Thiago Motta knows this and will do everything possible to give this joy to the city. But let’s get to the point. The latest market rumors reveal that the Special Onehave expressed a wish in view of the next summer market session.

© breaking latest news

See also  Third dose, Ema green light for immunosuppressed and over 18s

You may also like

Xi Jinping’s “New Silk Road” is losing steam

Israel, thousands take to the streets against the...

Genoa, boxing in the living room the tragedy...

Artisanal dyeing: behind the beauty of the fabrics,...

Hermosa Fest announces Zahara, La Casa Azul and...

His mother left him in the maternity ward...

Auto: EU negotiations will not be reopened, biofuels...

Actor Orlando Bloom meets Zelensky in Kiev- TV...

Dorset, England oil spill: it’s a state of...

Denmark invites the Russian operator of “North Stream”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy