World

Bologna, stabbed to death after an argument in a park

Carabinieri

A 44-year-old man from was killed during an attack that took place in San Giovanni in Persiceto, in the Bolognese area. From an initial reconstruction by the carabinieri, the man, of North African origin, would have been hit with at least one stab wound to the chest during a dispute with other people, probably Italians, in a green area in Vicolo Baciadonne. 118 intervened but the doctors were only able to ascertain the death of the 44-year-old. Arma investigators have launched investigations to identify the attackers.

