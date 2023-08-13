Home » The Genoa bridge collapse is still an open wound
Business

The Genoa bridge collapse is still an open wound

by admin
The Genoa bridge collapse is still an open wound

Above the Morandi Bridge, which collapsed in 2018, below the San Giorgio Bridge in Genoa, completed in 2020. Image: dpa

The catastrophe that was avoidable happened five years ago. The ongoing process makes this more and more apparent. Have lessons been learned?

You could even see it from space. The “Ponte Morandi”, named after its creator, an Italian engineer, had moved nine to ten centimeters in a few months. Of course, by the time NASA was able to evaluate the satellite images using modern technology, it was already too late. The Genoa motorway bridge, an important artery for the entire region, collapsed at 11:36 am on August 14, 2018, killing 43 people.

The disaster marks its fifth anniversary on Monday. It is still an open wound in the collective memory of Italians, because the collapse could have been avoided. The disaster is far from over, because the court proceedings on the question of guilt only began last year. “We anticipate a duration of around ten years across all instances. The first instance could come to an end at the end of next year,” says the chair of the bereaved organization, Egle Possetti, of the FAZ. She lost her sister, brother-in-law, niece and nephew in the collapse.

See also  Twist lock boots for motorcyclists

You may also like

Left-handed… and now? Gap year or indecent proposal...

Survivor’s pension, does the daughter who receives a...

Trade unions warn of the state’s inability to...

The Challenges of Dealing with 503 Service Unavailable...

Musk, life as a transhumanist. His creed? The...

Politics – Iranian reporter released early from prison

Fiscally dependent wife, will taxes be due for...

Real Estate Sector Faces Challenges: Index Losses and...

Veronika Grimm: Prognosis of an economic wise man...

Porto Cervo, hot receipts: €60 for 2 coffees...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy