The Little Mermaid, the live-action on Disney + starting from September …

The little Mermaid is the live-action reimagining of the Academy Award-winning animated classic. It debuted in theaters last May grossing more than $542 million at the worldwide box office. It will come up Disney+ il September 6, 2023.

The Little Mermaid: The new Ariel is coming to Disney+

The little Mermaid tells the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and vivacious young mermaid in search of adventure. Ariel, King Triton’s youngest and most rebellious daughter, longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea. As she explores the surface, she falls in love with the handsome prince Eric. Mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, but Ariel must follow her heart and make a deal with the wicked sea witch, Ursula. Which offers her the opportunity to experience life on land, but endangering her life and her father’s crown.

The actors in the live-action of The Little Mermaid

The film stars the singer and actress Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel. Jonah Hauer-King (A four-legged journey) as Prince Eric. Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as the Queen. Art Malik (Homeland – Spy Hunt) as Sir Grimsby. With Academy Award winner Javier Bardem (It’s no country for old men) as King Triton. With two-time Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy (Original copy, The friends of the bride) as Ursula.

The Italian version of the film

In the Italian version of the film, the singer It’s_C and the voice actress Sara Labidi lend their voices, respectively in songs and dialogues, to the beautiful and vivacious young mermaid Ariel; while the actress, singer, voice actress and dubbing teacher Simona Patitucci, who had voiced the protagonist in the animated classic, is the voice of the evil sea witch Ursula. Among the Italian voices of the film also the author and singer respected in the Italian and international scene Mahmood, in the role of the iconic character of Sebastian.

The production of the live action

The little Mermaid is directed by the Oscar nominee Rob Marshall (Chicago, Mary Poppins Returns), with a screenplay by two-time Academy Award nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Neverland – A dream for life). The songs are scored by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (The beauty and the Beast, Aladdin), with lyrics by Howard Ashman and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights). The film is produced by two-time Emmy winner Marc Platt (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Grease: Live!), by Lin-Manuel Miranda, by two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca (Tony Bennett: An American Classic) e da Rob Marshall, mentre Jeffrey Silver (The Lion King) is the executive producer.

