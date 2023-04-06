Il Bologna it keeps running and has no intention of stopping. The rossoblù club is attracting attention and the 8 points that separate the Emilians from Atalanta don’t seem so unbridgeable.
Thiago Motta he is modeling and shaping the squad based on his way of living, seeing and conceiving football. For the Italian-Brazilian coach there are no singles but only the collective. He plays who is better off and this is proving to be a winning strategy. When reporters try to bring up the subject related to his contract, he immediately changes the subject saying that we’ll talk about it again at least in a couple of weeks. But now Thiago Motta leaves the time he finds. The news is another. With 15 million comes the signature.
