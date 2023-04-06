“That’s hockey. Some matches you are better and you lose, sometimes you are worse and you win. Hockey is a game of mistakes. We made them less, but we did not punish theirs. Sometimes only a small piece was missing. Two or three times on goal ourselves, we have to score at least one goal out of that,” Sedlák regretted.

The first semi-final on the Třinec ice was very similar to the quarter-final battle with Sparta. Třinec bet on defensive tactics, didn’t rush anywhere, waited and struck twice. He got comfortable after Libor Hudáček’s handsome action at the end of the first period, which the Slovak striker ended with a shot over the right shoulder of Roman Will. Thanks to Tomáš Vondráček’s goal, the guests got back into the game in the middle twenty minutes, but in the middle of the third part, they took advantage of another mistake in front of Will’s goal for Erik Hrňa to score the winner.

Libor Hudáček continues to work his magic! 🧙‍♀️😱 This time he played with Pardubice’s defense and sent his team into the lead after a beautiful break through the attacking zone. 🏒👏 #TRIPCE #INCLUDE pic.twitter.com/G31HzKkDpN — Tipsport extraliga (@telhcz) April 6, 2023

“We are disappointed. We had great chances that we didn’t give. Right in the first period, I went to the goal by myself, then I gave the stick. Tomáš (Hyka) also went there alone, Činel (Cienciala) also in the first substitution in the third part. We had really great chances there and it’s enough to convert it. I think we played excellent hockey, but we made two mistakes and they scored two goals,” said Sedlák. See also Gríger from Karlovy Vary was suspended for one match for a foul on Ondrušek

Photo: Jaroslav Ožana, CTK Třinec’s first goal. From the left, the author of the goal, Libor Hudáček, the defeated Pardubice goalkeeper Roman Will, Ondřej Vála from Pardubice and Vladimír Dravecký from Třinec.

The guests did not help themselves even in the power plays, which the home team offered them three. “You can’t say that we didn’t have chances, or that we shot from stupid positions. We also had good shots in the power play, but of course we would like to help ourselves in them,” reflected the center of the elite Pardubice formation