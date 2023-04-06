Home Sports We made fewer mistakes, but Třinec was able to use them, Sedlák from Pardubice regretted
We made fewer mistakes, but Třinec was able to use them, Sedlák from Pardubice regretted

“That’s hockey. Some matches you are better and you lose, sometimes you are worse and you win. Hockey is a game of mistakes. We made them less, but we did not punish theirs. Sometimes only a small piece was missing. Two or three times on goal ourselves, we have to score at least one goal out of that,” Sedlák regretted.

The first semi-final on the Třinec ice was very similar to the quarter-final battle with Sparta. Třinec bet on defensive tactics, didn’t rush anywhere, waited and struck twice. He got comfortable after Libor Hudáček’s handsome action at the end of the first period, which the Slovak striker ended with a shot over the right shoulder of Roman Will. Thanks to Tomáš Vondráček’s goal, the guests got back into the game in the middle twenty minutes, but in the middle of the third part, they took advantage of another mistake in front of Will’s goal for Erik Hrňa to score the winner.

“We are disappointed. We had great chances that we didn’t give. Right in the first period, I went to the goal by myself, then I gave the stick. Tomáš (Hyka) also went there alone, Činel (Cienciala) also in the first substitution in the third part. We had really great chances there and it’s enough to convert it. I think we played excellent hockey, but we made two mistakes and they scored two goals,” said Sedlák.

Photo: Jaroslav Ožana, CTK

Třinec’s first goal. From the left, the author of the goal, Libor Hudáček, the defeated Pardubice goalkeeper Roman Will, Ondřej Vála from Pardubice and Vladimír Dravecký from Třinec.

The guests did not help themselves even in the power plays, which the home team offered them three. “You can’t say that we didn’t have chances, or that we shot from stupid positions. We also had good shots in the power play, but of course we would like to help ourselves in them,” reflected the center of the elite Pardubice formation

On Friday, the game is played again in Třinec, and the home team can win a match point. “We don’t think about this. Certainly not me. I’m concentrating on the match and I believe that if we play like we did today, luck will turn to us and it will bounce off the stick, or from the back, into the goal,” reflected Sedlák.

