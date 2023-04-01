Home World Bologna transfer market, Sartori changes his mind! Instead of Arnautovic he wants…
Bologna transfer market, Sartori changes his mind! Instead of Arnautovic he wants…

Bologna transfer market, Sartori changes his mind! Instead of Arnautovic he wants…

The latest market news reveal that Saputo is in Bologna to get Thiago Motta to sign a contract extension. This choice, of course, will have repercussions.

Some say that Thiago Motta and Arnautovic they never fought. Then there are those who say they have just made peace and those who say, however, that coexistence between the two is impossible. Some scars are not easy to heal completely and, should the white smoke arrive on the slope Thiago Mottait is more than likely that the center forward of the Austrian national team can pack his bags at the end of the season. He has no shortage of suitors. Since prevention is better than cure, there are rumors that Sartori has already drawn up one list with possible substitutes for number 9.

