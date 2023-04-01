The back of the XV of France, Jessy Trémoulière, on March 27, 2022, in Grenoble, before a meeting of the Six Nations Tournament against Italy. MARTIN ALEX/PRESSE SPORTS

Behind the imposing wrought iron gate surmounted by the three letters FFR – for French Rugby Federation –, the Marcoussis training center, in Essonne, looks like a holiday village with its large wooded areas and its complex of hotel and catering. “We have everything on site: the rooms, the grounds, the weight room… When I’m here, my body rests”, has fun Jessy Trémoulière, emblematic rear of the XV of France women, in blue, white, red jogging and tap shoes. After a week of preparation camp in Toulouse, the player arrived a few days earlier in Marcoussis – the Clairefontaine of rugby – with her teammates from the France team for the Women’s Six Nations Tournament which has been held since March 25. and until April 29.

This competition has a particular flavor for the young woman: after twelve years of playing in the selection, Jessy Trémoulière will hang up, at 30, the tricolor crampons at the end of the tournament. “I want to finish well”, she underlines in the last light of this spring day, a few meters from the training grounds. If the English, big favourites, “walk a little on everyone”, no question of being defeatists: “We are here to defend our nation, so here we go. »

The opportunity for this now “former” Les Bleues to pass on the baton, to pass on the experience acquired over the years to the younger generation. “If I had one piece of advice to give to young people, I would say ‘enjoy it’, it’s happening at full speed. » However, she will continue her sporting career in the league alongside her club, ASM Romagnat (Puy-de-Dôme).

Voted best player in the world in 2018

Jessy Trémoulière’s rise has been meteoric. Originally from Auvergne, she grew up on the family farm in Bournoncle-Saint-Pierre, in Haute-Loire. At 16, while studying at the agricultural school of Brioude-Bonnefont, she discovered rugby during an initiation. The machine is launched. At 18, she joined the Romagnat club and received her first selection for the France under-20 team, before donning the jersey of the XV of France the following year, at 19.

“At first, I had to negotiate with my employer to be able to play rugby. » Jessy Tremouliere

With the sevens and fifteens teams, she is in all competitions, from the Six Nations Tournaments to the World Cups, via the Rio Olympics… The consecration comes in 2018: Jessy Trémoulière is elected best player in the XV of the world by the International Rugby Federation, then, two years later, best player of the decade 2010-2020. “I do not like to say that it is a pride. But I never thought I would accomplish all of this. »

