Between Saturday 1 and Monday 3 April, appointment with the twenty-eighth day of the 2022/2023 Serie A TIM season. Saturday from 20.45 appointment with Juventus-Verona are Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K e in streaming su NOW; continue on Sunday from 12.30 con Bologna-Udinese are Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports 251 and in streaming su NOW. Monday evening will be the turn of Sassuolo-Turinare Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K e in streaming su NOW.

Studies Sky Sports – Saturday appointment with “Sky Calcio the Original”, conducted by Alessandro Bonan, with Gianluca Di Marzio, Veronica Baldaccini, Alessandro Costacurta, Paolo Condò and Giancarlo Marocchi in connection from Turin. On Sunday, Giorgia Cenni drives “The House of Sport Day” to deepen the themes of the 12.30 match, together with Stefano De Grandis, Giancarlo Marocchi and Nando Orsi in connection from Bologna. Sunday from 18.30 to 19.30 on Sky Sport 24, Sara Benci leads “Goleador – Goal Time”, the broadcast dedicated to Serie A goals, with the “Gol Collection” and the “SkyLights” of the matches played up to that moment, the interviews, the connections with the correspondents, the first comments, the previews of the evening and the Sky talents Sport. The program will also have a night version, with all the Serie A goals of the day and beyond. Sunday evening closes with Fabio Caressa and his “Sky Football Club”, with Beppe Bergomi, Luca Marchegiani, Marco Bucciantini and Paolo Di Canio. In the news space, Federica Frola. Within the programme, all the images from the day of Serie A and the “SkyLights” of the Sunday evening match starting at 10.50pm. Come back on Monday”The House of Sports Night”with Giorgi Cenni, Fabio Tavelli, Massimo Marianella and Lorenzo Minotti, connected from Reggio Emilia, to talk about the themes of the postponement of Mondays.

Sky-DAZN agreement. Thanks to the recent agreement with DAZN, from 8 August the app DAZN is available on Sky Q and for Sky subscribers there is the possibility of adhering to a specific DAZN commercial offer to watch the channel on the Sky decoder ZONA DAZN (at 214 on the Sky remote control, via satellite or via digital terrestrial), with 7 Serie A TIM matches per round exclusively from DAZN and a selection of events.

SKY SERIE A 2022/23 DIRECT – 28th Matchday – SCHEDULE AND SPEAKERS NOW

DIGITAL-NEWS (www.Digital-News.it) thanks to the kind permission of SKY SPORT is pleased to be able to offer the complete programming relating to today’s Serie A championship day on all platforms (satellite, fibre, streaming) including the commentators and commentators who will follow the matches on the pitches

SATURDAY 1 APRIL 2023

Cremonese vs Atalanta at 3.00 pm [disponibile con opzione ZONA DAZN attiva]

live on DAZN app and DAZN Zone channel (214)

Inter vs Fiorentina ore 18:00 [disponibile con opzione ZONA DAZN attiva]

live on DAZN app and DAZN Zone channel (214)

Sky Calcio L’Originale from 8pm to 10.35pm

In studio: Alessandro Bonan, Gianluca Di Marzio, Veronica Baldaccini, Alessandro Costacurta, Paolo Condò and Giancarlo Marocchi (from Turin).

Connections from the main fields of the Italian and European championships.

Juventus vs Hellas Verona ore 20:45 [anche in 4K HDR con Sky Q SAT]

Satellite and Fiber: live on Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport Calcio (202), Sky Sport 4K (213) and Sky Sport (251)

Streaming: diretta su NOW e Sky Go

commentary: Andrew Marinozzi – Comment: Giancarlo Morocco

Fieldside and interviews: Giovanni Guardalà and Paolo Aghemo

Bianconeri returning from 1-0 on Inter. -7 from the Champions League. They won 1-0 in the first leg. Verona winless for 5 rounds. In Turin 5 draws and 29 defeats.

SUNDAY 2 APRIL 2023

The Casa dello Sport Day from 11:30, from 14:30

In studio: Giorgia Cenni, Stefano De Grandis, Giancarlo Marocchi and Nando Orsi (from Bologna)

The best of big sport, with international football, Serie B and Serie A. Also motorsports, basketball, tennis, athletics, rugby, baseball. Extraordinary appointments with the great sports champions.

Bologna vs Udinese at 12:30

Satellite and Fiber: live on Sky Sport Calcio (202) and Sky Sport (251)

Streaming: diretta su NOW e Sky Go

commentary: Dario Massara – Comment: Nando Orsi

Fieldside and interviews: Manuele Baiocchini and Marina Presello

Emiliani with 2 points in 3 days. They won 2-1 in the first leg. -2 from the Friulians. Three equals in the last 3 matches at Dall’Ara. Udinese back from 3-1 on Milan.

Monza vs Lazio at 15:000 [disponibile con opzione ZONA DAZN attiva]

live on DAZN app and DAZN Zone channel (214)

Spezia vs Salernitana at 15:00 [disponibile con opzione ZONA DAZN attiva]

live on DAZN app and Zone DAZN 2 channel (215)

Roma vs Sampdoria ore 18:00 [disponibile con opzione ZONA DAZN attiva]

live on DAZN app and DAZN Zone channel (214)

Napoli vs Milan ore 20:45 [disponibile con opzione ZONA DAZN attiva]

live on DAZN app and DAZN Zone channel (214)

Sky Calcio Club from 10.40pm

In studio: Fabio Caressa, Beppe Bergomi, Luca Marchegiani, Paolo Di Canio and Marco Bucciantini. Federica Frola news area

To conclude the Sky Sport football evening, Fabio Caressa and his guests will have the last word on the championship round. Not just the postponement comment, but the story of the day.

MONDAY 3 APRIL 2023

Empoli vs. Lecce ore 18:30 [disponibile con opzione ZONA DAZN attiva]

live on DAZN app and DAZN Zone channel (214)

La Casa dello Sport Night from 8pm to 10.35pm

In studio: Giorgia Cenni, Fabio Tavelli, Massimo Marianella, Lorenzo Minotti (from Reggio Emilia)

Approach and commentary on Monday night and Serie A day without losing sight of current events with insights into the world of sport.

Sassuolo vs Turin at 20:45 [anche in 4K HDR con Sky Q SAT]

Satellite and Fiber: live on Sky Sport Calcio (202), Sky Sport 4K (213) and Sky Sport (251)

Streaming: diretta su NOW e Sky Go

commentary: Antonio Nucera – Comment: Lorenzo Minotti

Fieldside and interviews: Vanessa Leonardi and Marco Nosotti

Emiliani for the 5th win in a row. They won 1-0 in the first leg. Turin returning from the knockout with Naples. Six draws in the 9 previous Serie A matches in Reggio Emilia.

ALL 29TH DAY OF SERIES LIVE ON SKY SPORT BAR

Sky has reached a three-year agreement with DAZN which allows all bars, hotels and other public places subscribed to Sky to access via satellite all Serie A TIM matches on Sky Sport Bar (ch. 215) with all 10 Serie A TIM matches per daycommented by the Sky Sports team.

Thanks to this agreement, the remaining 7 matches sublicensed to Sky by DAZN are added to the 3 Serie A TIM matches already included in the Sky offer. Sky Business customerswho benefit from the Sky offer reserved for public places, they will therefore have the entire Serie A TIM available on Sky Sport Bar(with channels 215 and 216 switching on for simultaneous events) as well as the best of Sky Sport Uno’s programming. Furthermore, again thanks to the agreement with DAZN, it will also be possible to watch the best matches of the league on the Sky Sports Bar Spanish league.

This agreement with DAZN adds to the one already reached between Sky and Amazon, aimed at expanding the offer of the European Cups reserved for Sky Business customers. For the three-year period 2021-2024, the entire UEFA Champions League will be visible – with the 121 matches already on Sky and the 16 best Wednesday night matches available on the channel Prime Video Sports Bar – the entire UEFA Europa League, the new UEFA Europa Conference League, also thanks to Diretta Gol.

The offer dedicated to Sky Business customers also includes all 380 matches of BKT seriesas well as playoffs and playouts, and European football with the best matches of Premier League, Bundesliga e Ligue 1.

All Sky offers dedicated to public places are available on the official Sky Business website www.sky.it/business

During the weekend, the live broadcasts (sublicensed by DAZN) for the Spanish League

Saturday 1st April ore 21:00 Elche vs Barcelona (live Sky Sport Bar 2 – can. 216 – Commentary: Alberto Pucci)

(live Sky Sport Bar 2 – can. 216 – Commentary: Alberto Pucci) Sunday 2 April at 4.15pm Real Madrid vs Valladolid (live Sky Sport Bar 3 – can. 218 – Commentary: Antonio Nucera)

DIGITAL-NEWS (www.Digital-News.it) thanks to the kind permission of SKY SPORT BUSINESS is pleased to be able to offer the complete programming available only for commercial establishments relating to today’s Serie A championship day including the commentators and commentators who will follow the matches on the pitches

Saturday 1st April at 3.00 pm | Cremonese vs Atalanta (sublicensed by DAZN)

Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 1 (channel 215)

commentary: Federico Botti



Saturday 1 April at 18:00 | Inter vs Fiorentina (Sublicensed by DAZN)
Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 1 (channel 215)
commentary: Davide Polizzi

Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 1 (channel 215)

commentary: Davide Polizzi



Saturday 1 April at 20:45 | Juventus vs Hellas Verona
Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 1 (channel 215)
commentary: Andrew Marinozzi

Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 1 (channel 215)

commentary: Andrew Marinozzi



Sunday 2 April at 12:30 | Bologna vs Udinese
Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 1 (channel 215)
commentary: Dario Massara

Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 1 (channel 215)

commentary: Dario Massara



Sunday 2 April at 15:00 | Monza vs Lazio (Sublicensed by DAZN)
Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 1 (channel 215)
commentary: Daniel Baron

Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 1 (channel 215)

commentary: Daniel Baron



Sunday 2 April at 15:00 | Spezia vs Salernitana (Sublicensed by DAZN)
Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 2 (channel 216)
commentary: Elia Faggion

Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 2 (channel 216)

commentary: Elia Faggion



Sunday 2 April at 18:00 | Roma vs Sampdoria (Sublicensed by DAZN)
Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 1 (channel 215)
commentary: Riccardo Gentile

Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 1 (channel 215)

commentary: Riccardo Gentile



Sunday 2 April at 20:45 | Napoli vs Milan (Sublicensed by DAZN)
Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 1 (channel 215)
commentary: Maurice Compagnoni

Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 1 (channel 215)

commentary: Maurice Compagnoni



Monday 3 April at 18:30 | Empoli vs Lecce (Sublicensed by DAZN)
Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 1 (channel 215)
commentary: Nicolo Ramella

Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 1 (channel 215)

commentary: Nicolo Ramella



Monday 3 April at 20:45 | Sassuolo vs Turin
Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 1 (channel 215)
commentary: Antonio Nucera

Satellite: live on Sky Sport Bar 1 (channel 215)

commentary: Antonio Nucera

Article by Simone Rossi

per “Digital-News.it“

(twitter: @simone__rossi)

