Here are the official line-ups for the championship match between Thiago Motta’s Bologna and Andrea Sottil’s bianconeri. All decisions

Now there’s nothing left to wait for and we’re starting to get serious. There are eleven matches left until the end of the championship and Udinese wants to keep dreaming a placement in Europe. The Conference League, at the moment, is distant but not yet far enough to give up everything. Today we expect a really difficult match against a team in excellent form like the rossblùs. In order to put the Emilian club in difficulty, a great test will be needed from all points of view. Let’s not get lost in chatter and let’s see the choices made by the two technicians for the meeting which will begin at 12.30. official formations of the match between Thiago Motta’s Bologna and Andrea Sottil’s Udinese.

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Francesco Bardi; Stefan Posch, Adam Soumaoro, John Lucumì, Giorgios Kyriakopoulos; Nikola Moro, Jerdy Schouten; Michel Aebischer, Lewis Ferguson, Nicholas Samson; Moses Barrow. Mister: Thiago Motta.

Udinese (3-5-2): Framework Silvestri; Kingsley Ehizibue, Jake Jewelry, Marvin Zeegelaar; Festy Ebosele, Lazar Samardzic, Sandi Lovric, Roberto Pereyra, Destiny Udogie; Florian Thauvin, Beto. Coach: Andrea Sottil

All ballots

Compared to the probable line-up, Mr. Sottil has implemented more than a few changes. Initially we expected the return of Adam Masina in defense, but apparently he is not yet at his best since he was preferred instead of him Marvin Zeegelaar (who will return to Udinese starting exactly one year after the last match played). A gigantic twist arrives also in attack, given that Isaac Success will not be in the match and in his place comes the great opportunity to Florian Thauvin. The French midfielder wants to be a factor in this season finale as well and a good match today could make all the difference in the world. Also for Bologna there is no shortage of news, given that in the end Roberto Soriano will take a seat on the bench to make room for Musa Barrow. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest news from the market. All of Europe on Beto <<

April 2, 2023 (change April 2, 2023 | 11:46 am)

© breaking latest news

