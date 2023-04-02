The advantages of long-term rental: ALD Automotive Italia as a best practice

Tackling the emergency of climate change, aiming at the creation of livable and smart cities and launching a new paradigm of our way of living mobility. These are the elements that dictate the agendas of the European institutions, influencing the strategic plans of the major car manufacturers and consequently also the future choices of motorists on the old continent.

Europe, albeit with some small last-minute hesitations, has now chosen to focus on the model of electric mobilitysetting the definitive stop for the production of endothermic cars by 2035. Therefore, if focusing on low or zero-emission fuel supplies will be the constant for the next decade, there is no doubt that it will also be necessary to think about the radical transformation of an economically sustainable and integrated system that increasingly leaves behind the idea of ​​owning vehicles, looking towards new models, such as the sharingthe Mobility as a Service and the Rental.

Il Long term rental in our country it is a constantly growing phenomenon, despite the crisis in the automotive sector and the inflationary one in general having impacted on consumers’ ability and purchasing choices.

The official data of Aniasa, the national association of mobility service providers, show a growth of Cars registered from rental up 9.5% compared to 2021; a very different figure compared to that of the Italian market which instead reports a drop in registrations of 9.7%, equal to -159 thousand cars.

The 365,000 cars registered by the rental sector represent 28% of the total market registrations during the year, i.e. 1 car out of 4.

Il long-term rental success it is certainly due to its particular ability to respond flexibly and effectively to the most diverse needs; lately it is a phenomenon driven above all by the request of private individuals and VAT numbers, which, again according to Aniasa, have reached a total of around 170 thousand units.

Among the providers of mobility solutions in our country, the top player ALD Automotive Italia for years, it has placed listening to the customer at the center of its business, focusing on innovative solutions that constantly offer high quality of service and a change of gear in terms of sustainability.

Among the advantages of long term rental Of ALD Automotive Italia, high standards of services, flexibility and accessibility are priorities for both companies and individuals. By opting for this solution, the customer faces fixed costs and without surprises, he can select the mobility offer that best suits his needs with all the services included. The duration of the contract is variable and the monthly cost is proportional to the model (from the city car to the commercial vehicle), the combined services and the kilometers expected to travel. Once the package has been defined, the fixed monthly fee includes several ancillary services which in the case of car purchase with traditional formulas would be charged to the customer. With the rental, on the other hand, the customer can organize his own budget with maximum transparency. RCA insurance, legal protection, roadside assistance, ordinary and extraordinary maintenance and quality assistance in over 8,000 authorized centers and dedicated customer service are some of the services included in the fee.

ALD Automotive Italia was among the first operators in the sector to develop offers in the private segment, also through the lever of the rental of used vehicles. In this regard, in 2019 the company launched ALD 2Life, the used and perfectly reconditioned car rental solution that embodies all the advantages and all-inclusive services of long-term rental of new cars, but with savings that can even reach 30%.

In the past year, ALD 2Life has had a significant acceleration: compared to 2021, the number of contracts has grown by 150% and about 40% of these were signed by private individuals. 70% of ALD 2life customers are first-time rental customers.

This mobility solution is also well suited to a vision of the ALD brand that looks strongly at sustainability and to the promotion ofcircular economy. A new model of using and consuming products that makes reuse, recycling and waste reduction the pillars for extending the life of products, optimizing available resources and thus reducing the impact on the environment.

In this context, giving cars a second life is a fundamental aspect of the strategy for transforming the business model of ALD Group called “Move 2025”. A business model that looks to the development of a system in which vehicles will be rented for much longer, thanks to a careful selection process and a pricing strategy oriented towards the multi-cycle rental, used car sales and distribution market multichannel.

The goal that the company has set itself at a global level is in fact to allocate around 30% of used vehicles to the sale or rental for consumer customers by 2025, ultimately reaching a total of used vehicles rented equal to around 125,000 units.

Subscribe to the newsletter

