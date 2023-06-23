Habeck gives green light for sale of Viessmann store | free press

In April, the Hessian heating engineer announced that it would sell its air conditioning division to US competitor Carrier Global. That caused a stir. There are no objections from the Ministry of Economy.

Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck has no objections to the sale of Viessmann’s heat pump business to a US group. The Ministry of Economic Affairs issued Viessmann with a so-called clearance certificate as part of an investment review, as a spokeswoman in Berlin said. The “Handelsblatt” reported first.

The clearance certificate is therefore issued on the condition that the clauses agreed by the parties to secure the location are observed. These are the decisive basis for decision-making. The ministry assumes that the two parties will abide by the clauses, the spokeswoman said. Otherwise, the ministry would get back into an audit.

The Hessian heating manufacturer Viessmann announced in April that it would sell its air conditioning division, including the lucrative heat pumps, to US competitor Carrier Global. This put the price at 12 billion euros. Viessmann announced that both sides had agreed on long-term guarantees. Operational redundancies are excluded for three years, important locations are secured for five years and Allendorf an der Eder in Hesse is set as the headquarters for ten years. (dpa)

