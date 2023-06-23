Does the high success rate reflect the reality of education in our country?!

Ismail Al-Halouti

At the end of the academic season of each year, and immediately after the commencement of announcing the final results, especially those related to the national exam for obtaining the baccalaureate degree, the discussion is renewed among families and on social media pages, not only about the high success rate in various people and academic tracks, but also It is also about the high success rates obtained by a group of distinguished students in public schools, which sometimes reach about 19 out of 20.

While there is almost no interruption throughout the year and the past years about the high frequency of successive strikes, and the extent of their repercussions on the level of achievement among students, especially in qualifying secondary education, in addition to the structural and structural imbalances that the educational system in our country suffers from, it did not find any benefit in overcoming those huge budgets, which It was spent on repair and re-reform operations, programs, emergency plans, and so on…

Apart from the success rate in the national exam for obtaining the baccalaureate degree in the regular June 2023 session, announced in the early morning hours of Monday, June 19, 2023 by the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports, which is almost not different from its predecessors in past years, the What many of those interested in educational affairs and other observers and experts cannot appreciate is this remarkable increase in success rates in all three educational streams: basic education, preparatory secondary education and qualifying secondary education, which reach about 100 percent for basic and preparatory education and 75 percent for For the baccalaureate in the total of the regular and remedial sessions, which contradicts the contents of national and international reports and royal speeches, which revealed on several occasions the bleak pictures of the education sector.

Voices of denunciation and denunciation have always been raised, denouncing the critical condition of education, which is not only limited to the problem of overcrowding in classrooms, poor infrastructure, lack of pedagogical equipment, and a flagrant lack of human resources, but rather to the poor level of the educational product as a whole, as is evident from the high rates of school and university dropouts. And hordes of unemployed. Without delving into the conclusions of those studies and reports that sounded the alarm more than once and called on officials, actors, and those involved in education and training issues to expedite the treatment of the catastrophic situation, to no avail, and it is enough to recall here with haste what came in the speech of August 20, 2013 on the occasion of the anniversary of the revolution of the king and the people about our educational system. Where His Majesty King Mohammed VI said with his usual candor: «The education sector is facing several difficulties and problems, especially due to the adoption of some educational programs and curricula that are not compatible with the requirements of the labor market, as well as the imbalances resulting from changing the language of instruction in scientific subjects from Arabic at the primary level. And secondary, to some foreign languages ​​in technical disciplines and higher education, which requires qualifying the learner or student at the linguistic level, to facilitate his follow-up to the training he receives »

Do you see what real reforms have been achieved from what the country’s monarch and national and international reports called for? It is unfortunate that the prescriptions of the successive ministers of the Ministry of National Education did not find any benefit in addressing the accumulated ills, which led the Moroccan school to occupy low ranks in the indicators of the quality of international education, and the absence of national universities in the ranking of international universities. How can the high success rates be explained, in the presence of disturbing and shocking numbers that reflect the deterioration taking place, according to what was stated by the Minister, Guardian of the Sector, Chakib Benmoussa, including that 70 percent of students do not control the course when they complete primary education, and that only 30 percent of Students who are able to complete the course at the end of the primary stage, and that only 10 percent of middle school students are able to complete the course at the end of the stage…

Moroccans do not need successive people to manage the educational issue in diagnosing and re-diagnosing and repeating those shocking numbers to their ears through TV channels and radio stations, and they are fed up with hearing that broken record about the low level of public school students, as long as everyone knows very well that the education sector suffers from many defects and shortcomings. , due to mismanagement and rampant corruption in the absence of good governance and linking responsibility to accountability, not to mention the lack of real political will for actual reform.

The high rates and success rates in the baccalaureate and other levels do not reflect the true level of knowledge and skills of the students, but are subject to several factors, for example, blowing up the continuous monitoring points and the leniency and cheating of the monitoring process during certification exams, especially in light of the use of advanced technological means that sometimes exceed The capacities and capabilities of the guard committees, in addition to standardizing these exams and resorting to “extra” hour dealers to adapting courses and pedagogical methods…