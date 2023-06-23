Popular Queen of Bambuco Lemon Grove 2023

In the Jorge Villamil Cordovez Music Park, the evening of election and coronation of the new Popular Queen of Bambuco 2023 was held. After the presentation of 28 candidates, the qualifying jury chose Laiyi Alexandra Cheen Narváez, Miss Limonar as the new Popular Queen from Bambuco.

By: Maria Camila Mosquera M.

Officially, the people of Neiva have their Popular Queen 2023, she is Laiyi Alexandra Cheen Narváez, who represented the El Limonar neighborhood of Comuna Seis in this contest, the 21-year-old girl stood out among the group of 28 applicants for his impeccable interpretation of the sanjuanero huilense.

The Popular Queen 2023 Laiyi Alexandra Cheen Narváez, Viceroy Karla Vanesa Chavarro Moyano and Princess María Camila Hidalgo Losada.

The second best interpretation of San Juan was made by the candidate for the La Florida neighborhood, Karla Vanesa Chavarro Moyano, who took the title of Viceroyalty and was followed by María Camila Hidalgo Losada from the San José neighborhood who was left as princess.

Each one of the 28 candidates for the neighborhoods of the city of Neiva, interpreted the Sanjuanero Huilense.

This evening of election and coronation, had several cultural breaks where attendees enjoyed the show of the Atahualpa Dance Association and live dance.

Dance groups were part of the show on this evening.

Likewise, the La Cheverisima orchestra led by Mauricio Rodríguez, made the candidates and the general public dance with its catchy musical notes.

The orchestra La Cheverisima, encouraged the public.

One by one of the 28 candidates for this important contest for the festivities of San Juan and San Pedro, the San Juan from Huilense danced, leaving his best on stage, the bars from the stands applauded and encouraged each young lady.

The qualifying jury chose eight semifinalists.

The central show was in charge of Grupo Poder, who, to the sound of norteño and ranchero rhythms, enlivened the coronation evening.

The Popular Queen 2022, said goodbye to the Neivanos.

They were the finalists. After the 22 interpretations of the Sanjuanero Huilense, came the central show that was in charge of Jhon Alex Castaño, who delighted the more than 4 thousand attendees at the Parque de la Música Jorge Villamil Cordovez.

After the central show, the qualifying jury chose the eight finalists who were:

– Miss Limonar, Laiyi Alexandra Cheen Narváez.

– Miss San José, María Camila Hidalgo Losada.

– Miss Las Catleyas, María Oliva Ramos Valderrama.

– Ms. Fan, Lizeth Barrera Sánchez.

– Miss. Corregimiento El Caguan, Adrly Xiomara Rodríguez Manrique.

– Miss. Corregimiento Fortalecillas, Laura Daniela Aroca Delgado.

– Miss Las Brisas, Ana Sofía Zapata Serrato.

– Miss La Florida, Karla Vanesa Chavarro Moyano.

After the interpretation of the Sanjuanero Huilense by the five finalists, the final verdict was announced by the qualifying jury.

