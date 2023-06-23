Home » Sun Wen’s golden performance: Women’s World Cup Moment No. 29
Sports

Sun Wen’s golden performance: Women’s World Cup Moment No. 29

by admin
Sun Wen’s golden performance: Women’s World Cup Moment No. 29

Editor’s note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on July 20, FOX Sports is counting down the most memorable moments in the tournament’s 32-year history.

China‘s Sun Wen was the star of the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup. While China lost the United States in the final, Sun Wen was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player, as well as the Golden Boot for the seven goals she scored at the tournament.

Sun Wen is China‘s all-time leading goalscorer with 106 goals.

Sun Wen’s Golden Performance: No. 29 | Most Memorable Moments in Women’s World Cup History

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience China FIFA Women’s World Cup

FIFA WORLD CUP WOMEN trending

Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

See also  JOZSEF ASBOTH, AT ROLAND-GARROS 1947 THE ONLY SLAM VICTORY OF A HUNGARIAN TENNIS PLAYER – SportHistoria

You may also like

Is Arenas Stadium, Cellino also acquitted of embezzlement...

in Brittany, elected officials believe in the “spillovers”...

Eastbourne & Wimbledon qualifying 2023: How to watch...

The Football Association of the Czech Republic made...

injury in the quarterfinals against Bublik- breaking latest...

Sailing: Orcas attack two boats in Ocean Race

Done!Romano: Newcastle signed Tonali and Milan fully reached...

Tennis today | Alcaraz – Dimitrov: Schedule and...

Paris 2024 Olympics: two senior officials of the...

The bench of the French team takes a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy