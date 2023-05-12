The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a special video message from Nintendo to players

Today is the launch day of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomin case you haven’t figured it out, and Nintendo reminds us once again with another video, in this case a special message by two people of considerable importance for the title in question: the producer della serie Eiji Aonuma e il game director Hidemaro Fujibayashi.

Aonuma and Fujibayashi have therefore decided to invite players to take part in the new adventure with this nice video message, greeting them and wishing them good luck, but also explaining some important elements of this new chapter.

After thanking everyone for their patience, in having waited a long time for the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the director announces in the message that the game is available, as on the other hand we also reported previously with the publication of launch trailer.

Aonuma, for his part, points out that, although this is the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it is still perfectly playable and accessible to all, even to those who have not tried the previous game. However, even for the most experienced players, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will reserve many new surprises, with a much wider and more multifaceted world.

Meanwhile, we remind you of ours recensione di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwhich has also received superlative marks from many other international publications and which really seems to be a new masterpiece on Nintendo Switch.