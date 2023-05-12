Home » The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a special video message from Nintendo to players
News

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a special video message from Nintendo to players

by admin
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a special video message from Nintendo to players

Today is the launch day of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomin case you haven’t figured it out, and Nintendo reminds us once again with another video, in this case a special message by two people of considerable importance for the title in question: the producer della serie Eiji Aonuma e il game director Hidemaro Fujibayashi.

Aonuma and Fujibayashi have therefore decided to invite players to take part in the new adventure with this nice video message, greeting them and wishing them good luck, but also explaining some important elements of this new chapter.

After thanking everyone for their patience, in having waited a long time for the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the director announces in the message that the game is available, as on the other hand we also reported previously with the publication of launch trailer.

Aonuma, for his part, points out that, although this is the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it is still perfectly playable and accessible to all, even to those who have not tried the previous game. However, even for the most experienced players, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will reserve many new surprises, with a much wider and more multifaceted world.

Meanwhile, we remind you of ours recensione di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwhich has also received superlative marks from many other international publications and which really seems to be a new masterpiece on Nintendo Switch.

You may also like

Gold medal for German swimmers

DOM builds a kindergarten in Santa Ana as...

Artificial intelligence in airports is a reality

EQS-News: STEICO SE: Start of the year with...

Chunchi publicly deliberated the Accountability for Fiscal Year...

“More land, less cows”, Petro’s proposal for ranchers

“Semillas que florecen”: Artistic collection of works by...

everything you need to know about the All...

Captured for homicide

Accident while overtaking on B 27: motorcyclist seriously...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy