Oligarch yacht in Hamburg: Officials confiscate works of art

The confiscated yacht is said to be the luxury yacht “Luna”. ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

In Hamburg, officials from the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) confiscated assets worth millions on a suspected oligarch yacht. According to information from the German Press Agency, it is the luxury yacht “Luna”, which the BKA assigns to the Russian businessman Farkhad Akhmedov. He is said to have failed to report “significant assets” in Germany to the authorities.

Officials from the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Criminal Police Office have on Thursday on a suspected oligarchs–Yacht valuables and assets were confiscated in the port of Hamburg. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office on Friday. According to information from the news portal „Spiegel“ is an art collection and other art objects with an estimated total value of several million euros.

After an initial search of the ship on May 3, the general public prosecutor’s office and the BKA announced that “an entrepreneur from the Russian Federation was being investigated on suspicion of violating the Foreign Trade and Payments Act”. The yacht was specifically searched for expensive art or other items of high value.

Oligarch did not report “significant assets”.

According to information from the German Press Agency, it is the luxury yacht “Luna”, which the BKA assigns to the Russian businessman Farkhad Akhmedov. The 67-year-old has been on a list of people against whom the EU has been prosecuted for a year Russian attack on Ukraine imposed sanctions.

The entrepreneur is suspected of having violated the obligation to report assets to the Deutsche Bundesbank and the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control after being included in the EU sanctions list. He is said to have failed to report “significant assets” in Germany to the authorities. The confiscated items could now be evidence or possibly confiscated by a court. The action on Thursday was legally the continuation of the search of May 3rd.

The “Luna” had already been arrested by the authorities in Hamburg in the spring of last year. The 115 meter long ship was last moored in the shipyard port of the Hamburg shipbuilder Blohm+Voss, which belongs to the Lürssen Group.

dpa/kh