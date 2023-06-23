Xbox Series X announces a price increase, Xbox Game Pass monthly fee increases simultaneously

Microsoft, which released the 1TB version of Xbox Series S earlier, suddenly announced the price increase of Xbox Series X yesterday without warning. Pricing remains unchanged.

Accompanied by the price increase of the Xbox Series X console, there is also the Xbox Game Pass monthly fee service. The standard monthly fee has increased from US$10 to US$12 (approximately HK$94), and the Ultimate plan has also increased from US$15 to US$18 (approximately HK$141). . Microsoft explained that in order to continue to invest in the best gaming experience, the price increase is a necessary step, and emphasized that they offer annual subscriptions and family plans, which customers can save money.

The above-mentioned Xbox Game Pass fee changes will apply to new customers from July 6th, existing monthly subscriptions will be affected from August 13th, and annual subscriptions will not be affected until the next renewal. At the time of writing (the evening of June 22), the suggested retail prices of Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Microsoft’s Hong Kong official website are HK$3,880, HK$79, and HK$119, respectively, which have not been affected by the price increase in the US market for the time being.

Source of information and pictures: gamespot

latest videos

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

