He doesn’t know if he will want to reapply for leadership of the Villagebut intends to return in March to lead the political opposition to his successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and defending himself against charges that he incited attacks by protesters on government buildings last month. The former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonarointerviewed for the first time since leaving the country since Wall Street Journalanswers the questions from florida, where he flew late last year, after a narrow electoral defeat against Lula. The former Brazilian president he explained that he will work with his supporters at the Congress and in state governments to promote those it has defined policies in favor of business and to fight the abortiongun control and other policies that he says are contrary to family values.

Bolsonarowho did not admit the defeat, appeared to moderate his criticism of the election result. “Losing is part of the electoral process,” he said. “I’m not saying there was fraud, but the electoral process was biased.” THE public ministeri Brazilians accused the former president of inciting riots in January with social media posts warning of election fraud. The ‘captain of the people, which was in Florida when the riots occurred, he said he was innocent and uninvolved in any wrongdoing, welcoming an investigation into January’s events. “I wasn’t even there, and they want to blame me!” he remarked. Bolsonaro said he was appalled by the violence, which he condemned in a Twitter post at the time, but he believes there has not been an attempt to overthrow the new government. “Coup d’etat? What coup? Where was the commander? Where were the troops, where were the bomb?” he asked. Now he is looking forward to return home, even if he acknowledges that there are legal risks. “A jail order can come out of nowhere,” she said. As for the future, he confessed that he is still undecided whether to run again for the presidency of the Brazil, admitting the job was “much harder” than he imagined.

