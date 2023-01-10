«Yesterday I had new pains and was admitted to a hospital in Orlando, in the United States. We are grateful for your prayers and get well messages.” It was written on Twitter by the former Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, posting a photo of him on a hospital bed. “After being stabbed in the (municipality of) Juiz de Fora, I underwent five surgeries. Since the last one, I have had double the pain and this has led me to other medical procedures» explained the former president himself. The Brazilian newspaper ‘O Globo’ had anticipated that the former president had been hospitalized for a possible intestinal obstruction. The former Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, regretted Sunday’s riots in Brasilia, calling them “unpleasant events”, and announced that he wanted to bring forward his return from the United States.

The financiers of the assault on the buildings have been identified

The Minister of Justice of Brazil, Flavo Dino, has announced that people suspected of having financed the assault on the institutional buildings of Brasilia last Sunday have been identified by the Federal Police in ten states.

Pro-democracy demonstrations

Tens of thousands of people in Brazil took part in pro-democracy demonstrations, in response to the storming of Congress by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro. In the country’s largest city, Sao Paulo, crowds shouted that Bolsonaro should be arrested, according to reports from the BBC. Many took to the streets dressed in red, the colors of Lula’s Workers’ Party; others waved “No amnesty for coup plotters” signs demanding that those responsible be punished.

About 1,500 people were detained during Sunday’s riots in the capital Brasilia, a week after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in. Last night, Lula visited the damaged buildings of Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court together with the country’s governors, condemning the “terrorist acts” and vowing to punish the guilty.