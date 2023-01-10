Listen to the audio version of the article

Italiana Coke and C2Mac (a group created by the Italian investment fund and active in cast iron castings and mechanical machining for hydraulics) have signed an agreement to consolidate their commercial relations, which provides that the Savona company supplies C2Mac , in addition to foundry coke, also electricity. The contract for the supply will be realized with the intervention of Axpo as supplier of the services necessary for the delivery of energy to C2Mac.

Il Power purchase agreement (Ppa) signed by the two companies guarantees C2Mac a multi-year contract for the supply of electricity produced from Italiana Coke waste gases, recovered from the production cycle.

Electricity from coke production

In short, the Savona company, explains a note, will supply electricity «produced from gases derived from its own industrial production, allowing for the recovery of energy that would otherwise be lost and thus significantly reducing the environmental impact and contributing to sustainability initiatives, in which the two companies They’ve been busy for years.”

The C2Mac group, continues the note, «develops and implements its management model to shape a sustainable organization, necessary to generate a positive and lasting impact for society and the environment, improving its financial results and triggering a virtuous circle» . The company “has launched various projects in this area, from the transformation of production plants to the reduction of food waste”.

Sustainability and savings

Italiana Coke, for its part, underlines the note again, has know-how, technologies, infrastructures, plants and services «that allow it to project itself into the future with activities at the service of the metallurgical industry, to develop projects to mitigate the environmental impact , thanks to new initiatives in coke production and energy-efficient electricity generation.