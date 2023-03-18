Home World Bomb alarm on an airplane landed in Palermo, three flights hijacked: all 190 passengers evacuated
World

by admin
The entire airspace of Punta Raisi was closed and all other arriving flights, for security reasons, were diverted to other Sicilian airports. The bomb squad have already arrived to start the procedures for identifying any bomb and for the reclamation and safety operations. Now they will have to check every space of the plane and the bags loaded

Bomb squad at work and three hijacked flights. The bomb alarm went off on a Ryanair flight that took off from Pisa and landed at Falcone e Borsellino airport in Palermo. The plane has already been evacuated, with the 190 passengers plus crew all being taken to safety.

The entire airspace of Punta Raisi was closed and all other arriving flights, for security reasons, were diverted to other Sicilian airports. The bomb squad have already arrived to start the procedures for identifying any bomb and for the reclamation and safety operations. Now they will have to check every space of the plane and the bags loaded. The fire brigade, the policemen, the carabinieri and the financiers on duty at the airport are intervening on the spot. Three flights were diverted at Catania’s Fontanarossa airport. The flight from Florence, Milan and Budapest.

