Italian Prime Minister Stresses Continued Support for Ukraine Despite Declining Public Backing

Italy Will Continue to Support Ukraine, But Is Aware of Declining Public Support, Says PM

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced that Italy will continue to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. However, he also acknowledges that public support for this action is dwindling. This comes as Western militaries warn that ammunition reserves for sending to Kyiv are running low.

In a closed-door interview with CNN affiliate Sky TG, Meloni stated, “As for aid, we have always supported Ukraine and that is what we will continue to do, in clear accordance, on the one hand, with the requests that come in and, on the other, with the need not to undermine or compromise our security.”

Italy has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, providing six military support packages and over 165 million euros ($173 million) in humanitarian aid thus far. However, Meloni expressed concern about the consequences of the war and its impact on society. He mentioned inflation, the rise in energy prices, and the increase in emigration as examples of the negative effects that risk eroding public opinion.

“The real question is whether we are capable of working intelligently to curb the consequences of the conflict. Otherwise, it is clear that it will be increasingly difficult to manage it with the diverse public opinions of citizens who suffer the consequences of the conflict,” Meloni added.

This announcement comes at a critical time for Ukraine, as it faces a potential aid shortfall from the US and European allies. The removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the Washington legislature may delay the approval of military aid to Ukraine until a new leader is installed.

In addition, NATO and British officials have urged member nations to increase weapons production as stockpiles may be scarce. This poses a concerning situation for allies seeking to deliver aid to Ukraine.

Overall, Italy’s continued support for Ukraine demonstrates its commitment to the conflict. However, the declining public support requires careful consideration of the consequences and the effective management of the situation.

