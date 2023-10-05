Home » US Government Orders Immediate Reinforcement of Border Wall with Mexico in Response to Increasing Migrant Crossings
Entertainment

US Government Orders Immediate Reinforcement of Border Wall with Mexico in Response to Increasing Migrant Crossings

by admin
US Government Orders Immediate Reinforcement of Border Wall with Mexico in Response to Increasing Migrant Crossings

The United States government has announced plans to reinforce the border wall with Mexico in areas where there has been a significant increase in irregular migrant crossings. The construction work will include physical barriers and roads to prevent migrants from illegally entering US territory. The decision comes as data from the Customs and Border Control Office (CBP) shows that the Rio Grande Valley in southeast Texas has seen the second-highest number of migrant detentions in recent months. Between October 2022 and August of this year, over 245,000 people were detained while attempting to cross the border in this area.

To carry out the construction work in Starr County, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will waive compliance with more than two dozen laws, including those related to environmental and public health protections. This decision has faced criticism from environmental advocacy group Center for Biological Diversity, which argues that this is the first time the Democratic government has bypassed laws of this nature.

The announcement by the Biden Administration comes amidst a 36% increase in arrests of migrants attempting to cross the southern border irregularly in August, with over 181,059 arrests reported. The Rio Grande Valley sector alone accounted for 26% of these arrests. This increase comes despite the implementation of more restrictive measures on movement at the southern border by the Democratic government in May, which aimed to limit access to asylum in the United States.

See also  Valentino chooses Venice to present his couture collection: the event on July 15th

You may also like

Jon Fosse’s musical neo-Norwegian

Chow Yun-fat Receives Asian Filmmaker Award at 28th...

Blood Python – Thunder City – Album Review

Revelations and Reflections: Inside David Beckham’s Complex Journey

De Giovanni says goodbye to public commitments: “Enough,...

Solid as a Rock: An Unmissable Movie Thrilling...

“What we do is look for our own...

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023: Celebrating Latin Music’s...

Gherardo Felloni: «Fashion must give joy, not give...

Shopping Tips and Body Confidence: Hu Huizhong’s Daughter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy