A good movie appointment | “520” Let’s watch the love and poetry in the movie_Night Sky_Blue_Density

This week’s best film “There is always the most dense blue in the night sky” is a love movie adapted from a collection of poemswas shortlisted for the Forum Unit of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, Won the first place in the top ten Japanese films of the year at the 91st Japanese Film Weekly Awards. So, Why did this film impress movie audiences and judges?

The film “The Night Sky Is Always the Most Densified Blue” is adapted from the best-selling poetry collection of the same name by Japanese poet Uehiro Saika.this The love elements in the poems gave birth to the love theme of the film。

△The cover of the poetry anthology “The night sky always has the most dense blue”

The producer of the film found director Yuya Ishii with this best-selling collection of poems, but this collection of poems There is no plot and no story, so it is very difficult to adapt.So Yuya Ishii went into battle in person, acted as the screenwriter, and created the script of the film “There is always the blue with the highest density in the night sky”.

△“The night sky always has the most dense blue” stills

director’s story

The director of the film, Yu Ishii, is also a cutting-edge film director from Japan who was born in the 1980s.His most well-known work to Chinese audiences is the 2013 movie “Zhou Ji Ji”.

But as early as 2010, he had already made his mark in the international film circle, The first commercial film “Say Hello from the Bottom of the River” participated in the Youth Forum Unit of the Berlin International Film Festival。

△Poster of “The Story of a Boat” (left)

“Say Hello From the Bottom of the River” poster (right)

Although his career is going smoothly, the film “The Night Sky Is Always the Most Densified Blue” shows a melancholy side of Yu Ishii that is not well known.

When creating this film, Yuya Ishii’s relationship with his ex-wife Hikari Mitsushima has come to an end. So he yelled out his own voice through the role: ” There is no love on this planet.”

At the same time, Yuya Ishii also portrayed a character who lost his mother at a young age in the film, which is not unrelated to his experience of losing his mother at the age of seven.

△The director of this film is Yuya Ishii

The film “The Night Sky Is Always the Most Densified Blue” is also a turning point in Yuya Ishii’s life. After the movie was released, He entered a new marriage, witnessed the birth of his daughter, and ushered in a new stage of life.

△ “The night sky always has the most dense blue” stills

Weird actor Sosuke Ikematsu

Sosuke Ikematsu played the leading role Shinji in the movie “The Night Sky Has the Most Density of Blue”, This is his third collaboration with Yuya Ishii。

△The film stars Sosuke Ikematsu

In Japan, Sosuke Ikematsu is famous Talented “Weird” Actors。

His starting point in the film field is very high, The debut novel “The Last Samurai” was nominated for four awards at the 76th Academy Awards. At the age of 12, he was loved by the leading actor Tom Cruise because of his outstanding acting skills, and the two became good friends.

△The picture on the left is Sosuke Ikematsu, and the picture on the right is Tom Cruise

In 2018, Sosuke Ikematsu completed the character creation in the movie “You Because You Are You”, Created a famous scene that shocked Japanese audiences: eating hair one bite after another.

△ “You Because You Are You” movie clip

As for “The Night Sky Always Has the Most Densified Blue”, he once said, The character of Shen Er is as high as 70% similar to himself.Taciturn but talkative, he has a crush on girls but dare not confess.

Accessible Movies

In the movie “The Night Sky Always Has the Most Density Blue”, The protagonist Shinji is a visually impaired person. In the film, Mika allows Shinji, who has only half vision, to realize the completeness of life. Then in real life, Can the light and shadow of the film shine on the visually impaired?

△ “The night sky always has the most dense blue” stills

Since 1991, The third Sunday in May every year is my country’s “National Day for Helping the Disabled”。

This year, The theme of National Helping the Disabled Day is: “Improve the social security system and caring service system for the disabled, and promote the all-round development of the cause of the disabled”。

In this episode, The column team of “A Date with Good Films” recorded a film screening for the visually impaired。

△Program recording site

Step into this week’s best film “The Night Sky Is Always the Most Densified Blue” to see if the spark of love can light up the darkness of life.

△ “The night sky always has the most dense blue” movie clip

