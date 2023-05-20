This is how you can clean the toilet with shaving cream!

We all know that we need to clean our toilet regularly to avoid odor and bacteria. But not everyone knows that you can use ordinary shaving foam for this. In this article you will find out how to clean your toilet with shaving foam and which other hygienic applications you can find for it in the bathroom!

Clean the toilet with shaving foam – Here’s how

The bathroom is one of my favorite rooms in the home, probably because of the long baths I take to free my mind and body from the hectic routine most of us immerse ourselves in Monday through Friday. However, cleaning the bathroom is not one of my favorite pastimes. So when I hear about a cleaning trick or product that will save me time, energy, or money, I try it right away. I’m particularly happy when it’s an environmentally friendly home remedy that I have on hand. Here’s how to clean your toilet with shaving cream in just a few easy steps.

All you need is shaving cream and a toilet brush. Start by applying a generous amount of product to the brush and hold it over the toilet bowl to avoid staining the floor. Spray some of the foam directly onto the inside of the toilet, making sure all sides are well coated. Then use the brush to clean the inside of the toilet bowl, gently going over all sides. Apply an extra amount of shaving foam to the brush if necessary. Now stop and let the remaining product sit for an hour. Then turn off the water and run the brush over all sides of the toilet bowl once more to remove any residual foam and dirt. If you want to clean the outside of your toilet, the shaving cream will help you with this task as well. Put some on a soft cloth or sponge and run it over the desired surface. Then take a clean rag, dampen it (you will probably have to do this several times) and wipe off the foam. Finally dry off. Your toilet will now shine inside and out.

Notice: The reason you can clean your toilet with shaving cream is because it is nothing more than a concentrated soap and many of the ingredients you find in shaving cream are also found in regular household cleaners.

You can also use it to eliminate odors in the bathroom

A lot of smells can appear in your bathroom, especially if it is used by several people. Mold, mildew, and plumbing problems can also contribute to odor. However, in this situation, shaving foam may be the solution you are looking for.

To get rid of the smell of urine, simply spray the toilet bowl with shaving cream – making sure all corners and edges are covered – and let it sit for half an hour or more. It’s also a good idea to spread the shaving cream behind and around the toilet to combat any odors that may be lurking in those areas. Then rinse with hot water. This cleaning method also works well for odors caused by mold.

More cleaning tricks with shaving foam in the bathroom

Shaving cream prevents fogging of the mirror in the bathroom: There are few things more relaxing than a long, hot shower, but fogging up in the mirror afterwards can be uncomfortable, especially when you’re in a hurry. However, shaving foam can solve the problem in a minute. Simply spread a layer of foam on the mirror, wait a minute and wipe with a towel for a clean and fog-free mirror!

Removes dirty grout lines: As if shaving cream couldn’t be more impressive, it can also do wonders by removing dirty grout lines in the bathroom and leaving the tiles looking new! Simply spray shaving cream on the grout, leave it on for a few minutes, clean with a toothbrush and rinse off.

Getting rid of mold on the shower curtain: The bathroom is the perfect place for mold to grow as it is warm and humid. If you are struggling with mold on your shower curtain, shaving cream can be very helpful. To get rid of it, we recommend first disinfecting the curtain with a solution of equal parts water and vinegar. You can then apply the shaving foam directly to the shower curtain and scrub it off. Finally, just rinse it off.

