Feyenoord to Face Atlético de Madrid in Champions League Without Suspended Santiago Giménez

Santiago Giménez to miss Feyenoord’s Champions League game against Atlético de Madrid

Santiago Giménez, the star player for Feyenoord, will not be able to participate in their upcoming Champions League game against Atlético de Madrid this Wednesday. This will be the second game he misses due to a suspension carried over from last season’s Europa League.

Giménez, who received a red card and subsequent sanction in Feyenoord’s quarterfinal match against Roma, has already missed their debut game against Céltic on September 19. Unfortunately, he will also be absent in their second group stage fixture against Atlético de Madrid.

The former Cruz Azul player’s absence will undoubtedly be felt by Feyenoord, as he is an important goalscorer for the team. In the previous season, Giménez gave a strong challenge to Gianluca Mancini, resulting in his expulsion and the subsequent suspension.

The match between Feyenoord and Atlético de Madrid will take place on Wednesday, October 4th at the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 10:45 hours, central Mexico time.

Santiago Giménez’s suspension is a blow to Feyenoord, but they will have to find a way to overcome his absence and secure a positive result against Atlético de Madrid.

