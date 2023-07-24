Bombay Bicycle Club new single featuring Holly Humberstone

Bombay Bicycle Club share “Diving”, a new single with Holly Humberstone which serves as the first preview of what will be his next album “My Big Day”on sale October 20.

The London rock band have released a new single following the success of their latest album “Everything Else Has Gone Wrong” (20) and the live album recorded in Brixton “I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose” (twenty). “Diving”, which has the collaboration of Holly Humberstoneis the second preview of what will be their seventh album, “My Big Day”, having already published the eponymous single. The album will be out on October 20.

“Diving”, according to the vocalist Jack Steadman, is a song about remembering a summer of adolescence during which you discover the world for the first time and everything seems scary but exhilarating at the same time. The voice of Humberstone he brings an indescribable emotion to the subject, and his style perfectly captures the feelings of youth.

“My Big Day” will feature collaborations by multiple artists, including Damon Albarn, Jai Som y Nilufer Yanya. The album is produced by himself. Jack Steadmanand mixed by Dave Fridmann. In addition to dates already scheduled for this summer, which include a stop at the Low Festival of Benidorm (July 30), we will be able to listen to the band in Spain next November, during their European tour. They will be on November 13 in The Riviera Madrid, and on the 14th in the Apollo room from Barcelona. You can see all the dates below.

Bombay Bicycle Club Live:

26 julio – Project House, Leeds

27 julio – Y Not Festival, Derbyshire

28 julio – WOMAD, London

July 30 – Low Festival, Benidorm

4 agosto – Apple Tree Garden Festival, Germany

19 agosto – Pukkelpop, Belgium

20 agosto – Lowlands, The Netherlands

November 13 – Riviera, Madrid

November 14 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona

November 16 – Alcatraz, Milan

November 17 – Tonhalle, Munich

November 18 – Docks, Lausanne

November 19 – Docks, Hamburg

November 21 – Trabendo, Paris

November 22 – Columbiahalle, Berlin

23 noviembre – Progresja, Warsaw

November 25 – From Rome, Antwerp

26 noviembre – Live Music Hall, Cologne

November 27 – Melkweg, Amsterdam

November 28 – Melkweg, Amsterdam

