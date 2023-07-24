Cold starters for the summer: quick recipe ideas

Soups are all well and good as an hors d’oeuvre, but as long as they are not cold, their warming properties make them undesirable for the summer. What can you prepare as an alternative to cold appetizers? Which recipes are quick and easy to make and refreshing in summer?

Whether salmon and cucumber, tuna, bruschetta with fresh tomatoes or zucchini – the possibilities are really endless. But we have put together a few summery appetizers for you.

Cold appetizers for the summer: you will fall in love with these snacks!

For our ideas, you can use your harvested vegetables from the garden and indulge your senses of taste with family or friends. And the best? Each cold appetizer is light and therefore not heavy on the stomach. What more could you ask for in a summer snack?

Salmon cucumber appetizers for a quick finger food

Need ideas on how to use up all the cucumbers you’ve harvested? Nothing easier than that! What can you do with cucumbers? You can get great cold appetizers with these tasty rolls, for example. Combined with cream cheese, the cucumber rolls are also ideal as a party appetizer with salmon or as a snack between meals. You can find the recipe for the starter with fish here.

Bruschetta with pomegranate, avocado and feta

Bruschette are popular cold Italian appetizers made with tomatoes and other vegetables like onions. But if you fancy something special, then choose a fruit bruschetta that combines sweet and hearty fruit: we’re talking about a bruschetta variation with avocado and pomegranate. This vegetarian, cold appetizer gives a touch of Italy including sophistication with that certain something. The bruschetta preparation is so easy without tomatoes.

Cold appetizers: zucchini and tuna salad

As you know, fish is a lighter alternative to other meats. That is why it is also perfect for summer dishes. In addition to the salmon already mentioned, tuna is also great and popular. And with that you can conjure up a delicious tuna and zucchini salad. If you’re looking for zucchini recipes to make the most of your harvest, then we’d heartily recommend the zucchini salad, although “warm” isn’t the right word, as a cold appetizer made from raw vegetables, it’s the ideal summer snack with a cooling effect. You can find the recipe here.

Layered salad in a glass with melon and vegetables

How about a small starter in a glass? It is particularly useful at parties where you stand up, as it is easier to hold a glass standing up than a plate, for example. The starter in the glass is also cold, so you don’t have to fire up the oven or stove. The great thing is that you can prepare the cold appetizers the day before. However, we recommend that you then only prep the vegetables and wait to serve with the dressing and layers. The recipe for the layered salad as a cold starter in a glass can be found here.

Surely you have now felt like trying one or the other cold appetizer. I highly recommend it to you! Because all these delicacies have always been very well received by my guests.

