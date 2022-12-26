Brazilian police have arrested a supporter of incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro, accused of trying to use explosives “to create chaos” a week after the inauguration of new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The local media reported it.

The man, identified as George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, was arrested on Saturday after planting a bomb in a tanker truck near Brasilia airport. Lula’s inauguration ceremony is expected to take place in the Brazilian capital on January 1. The truck driver himself alerted the forces of order: there would have been an attempt to activate it but the device did not explode, a senior official from the Brasilia police explained in a press conference. “The serious events that took place yesterday in Brasilia demonstrate that the camps of the so-called ‘patriots’ have become incubators for terrorists,” tweeted Flavio Dino, Minister of Justice in the next Lula government.