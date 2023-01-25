Home World “Books about same-sex families aren’t harmful”
World

“Books about same-sex families aren’t harmful”

by admin
“Books about same-sex families aren’t harmful”

Calling children’s books that depict families with same-sex parents “harmful” is a violation of freedom of expression. This was established by a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, the international tribunal that deals with enforcing the European Convention on Human Rights.

This is the first ruling of its kind, and it concerns a case that broke out in Lithuania ten years ago, in 2013: a children’s book, Amber heart (“Heart of Amber”) with two parents of the same sex in the plot, first withdrawn from the market and then readmitted but only for adolescents over 14 years old. The author, Neringa Macate, had appealed and the case ended up in the European Court. The book is an anthology of stories that takes fairy tale models and adapts them to current issues such as bullying and homophobic discrimination. Element, the latter, that had annoyed someone.

Shortly after its publication, the Lithuanian Ministry of Culture had in fact received a complaint according to which the book “encouraged perversions” and eight parliamentarians had protested in writing against its publication: in the letter they had sent to the publishing house they wrote: “The book inculcates children the idea that same-sex marriage is a desirable option.

Criticism was particularly attracted by a passage, considered sexually explicit, in which a princess and a shoemaker’s daughter fall asleep in an embrace after getting married. From there a long legal process had started for which judges at home had found her wrong, arguing that homosexual stories went against the idea of ​​family, until Macate decided to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. Now the latter court proves her right, albeit posthumously: the author died of cancer in 2020, at the age of 45.

See also  Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop stabbed to death at the age of 25. Suspicions about her husband

You may also like

Margelletti: “Leopard and Abrams necessary, but there is...

Italy cannot give tanks to Kiev because it...

Pope at Public Audience: Every day is a...

Brexit effect on Eurostar trains to London: they...

Japan encounters the strongest cold air this winter,...

Oil, while we look at Russia, exports from...

Mike Tyson in trouble again: new accusation of...

Pope to visit conflict-torn Congo, South Sudan –...

China, stop the video game World of Warcraft....

The price of eggs is soaring, Americans have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy