Books that promote racial literacy – MONDO MODA

In the month of November we celebrate the Black conscience day – date that commemorates the death of Zumbi de Palmares, leader of Quilombo de Palmares, in 1695. On that occasion, black movements, unions and various organizations came together to demand concrete actions for public policies to combat racism.

Although the latest census carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) shows that 56.1% of Brazilians declare themselves black, racial prejudice is a problem faced by millions of people. It is rooted in the history of Brazil.

Some actions, such as racial literacy, attempt to help deconstruct naturalized and socially normalized ways of thinking and acting. We need to believe this.

With this in mind, some executives recommended books with black authors and protagonists, which impacted their professional trajectories.

A Color Defect

A color defect, by Ana Maria Gonçalves – Recommended by Natália Paiva, executive director of Mover (Movement for Racial Equity), the book addresses a historical novel that tells the story of an African woman, elderly, blind and on the verge of death, who travels from Africa to Brazil in search of a lost son. During the journey she recounts her life marked by violence and slavery.

Roots of Alex Haley

Roots, by Alex Haley – Published for the first time in 1976, the book suggested by Rodrigo Faustino, Co-Founder of Ebony English, portrays the story of Kunta Kinte, an 18th century African, captured as a teenager, sold as a slave in Africa, transported to North America , following his life and the lives of his descendants in the United States up to Haley.

Half a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Half a Yellow Sun, by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie – The book recommended by Elisângela Almeida, co-founder of Conselheira 101, portrays the Biafra war of independence in Nigeria, focusing on five black characters, who impose themselves and oppose themselves in this conflict. The work is based on real events that took place in the 1960s and won the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Orange Prize for fiction in 2007.

Structural Racism by Silvio Almeida

Structural Racism, by Silvio Almeida and Djamila Ribeiro – Recommended by Gilberto Costa, executive director of the Promotion Pact for Racial Equity, the book presents statistical data and discusses how racism impacts the social, political and economic structure of Brazilian society.

All about the love of bell hooks

All About Love: New Perspectives by Bell Hooks – The book recommendation made by Luana Corrêa, communications manager at Mais Diversidade, portrays how the experience of love and loving can be given new meaning and also addresses the perspective of black women in these affectionate relationships.

