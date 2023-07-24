Home » borac and wide in aba 2 league bosnia and spars in the qualifiers | Sport
Two BH clubs have guaranteed participation in the ABA 2 league, while two will have to seek their chance through the qualifications.

Source: ABA League 2/Dragana Stjepanović

The Assembly of the ABA League confirmed the participation of 13 of the 14 teams that will compete in the next season of the ABA 2 League at the session held this Monday.

Namely, the sure participants of the second-class Adriatic competition are Borac Banja Luka, Široki, Podgorica, Sutjeska, Cedevita Junior, GKK Šibenka, Pelister, TFT Skoplje, Šenčur, Helios, Zlatibor and Spartak, while the last member of this club will be known – after the qualifications.

Spars, Vojvodina, Ilirija and Bosnia will compete for the only remaining place. Semi-finals and finals will be played, two games will be played in both phases, and the dates are September 23 and 27 for the semi-finals, and October 1 and 5 for the final duels.

The semi-final pairs are Vojvodina – Spurs and Illyria – Bosnia.

