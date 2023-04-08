“Osice” defeated Mira with 39:18 in the semi-finals.

Source: Promo/ŽRK Borac

Borca handball players qualified for the finals of the Republika Srpska Cup. Osice outclassed Mira from Prijedor in the first semi-final match with 39:18. The women from Banja Luka more than deservedly achieved a triumph in which they absolutely dominated.

They quickly got to 10:0, but the women from Prijedor scored the first goal only in the 14th minute through Sara Bojanić. The most effective in the winning team was Slađana Andrić with 9 goals, Vanja Maksimović scored one less in the defeated team.

In the fight for the cup, the women from Banja Luka will play against the better team from the second semi-final, in which the home team Knežopoljka and Jedinstvo from Brcko will play (start at 12:00 p.m.).

By the way, the final tournament is played in Kozarska Dubica, and the final is scheduled for today at 5 pm.