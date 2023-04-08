Home Business “Spend a trillion on social affairs, money is not the problem”
Business

“Spend a trillion on social affairs, money is not the problem”

by admin
“Spend a trillion on social affairs, money is not the problem”

If everyone entitled to claim their benefits, wouldn’t the state face enormous costs?
According to my calculations, it is between three and five billion euros if everyone gets the benefits to which they are entitled. But: Anyone who is serious about it and really wants to reduce bureaucracy, as stated in the coalition agreement, will also save money. This can contribute to counter-financing. Incidentally, the FDP is not against services being claimed. The finance minister has already made it clear that he shares the goal of simplifying the system, which will also increase take-up of certain benefits, such as the education and participation package. If Lisa Paus would take care of it, Christian Lindner wouldn’t be able to block it at all, because the legal rights already exist. The 12 billion additional overspending is about a generally higher level of performance. But what for exactly? The family minister does not have a working concept for this.

See also  Intesa Sanpaolo: 50 million ceiling for Finservice

You may also like

Comdirect: Get a bonus of up to €1,100...

Federica Pellegrini sensual transparencies: under the jacket you...

Fed Funds Futures Pricing Shows 70% Chance of...

Lifelong learning instead of adapting to specifications

Istat: newborns at an all-time low. Foreigners are...

Cupra Formentor: These 3 leasing deals pay off!

Aerospace, order of 25 million from the Apulian...

Li Qiang presided over the executive meeting of...

Unpackaged shops in crisis – concept without a...

Pnrr, the difficulties of goals. Cgia: “Impossible to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy