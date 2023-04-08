If everyone entitled to claim their benefits, wouldn’t the state face enormous costs?

According to my calculations, it is between three and five billion euros if everyone gets the benefits to which they are entitled. But: Anyone who is serious about it and really wants to reduce bureaucracy, as stated in the coalition agreement, will also save money. This can contribute to counter-financing. Incidentally, the FDP is not against services being claimed. The finance minister has already made it clear that he shares the goal of simplifying the system, which will also increase take-up of certain benefits, such as the education and participation package. If Lisa Paus would take care of it, Christian Lindner wouldn’t be able to block it at all, because the legal rights already exist. The 12 billion additional overspending is about a generally higher level of performance. But what for exactly? The family minister does not have a working concept for this.