Many men tend to have thin hair, hair loss and, as a result, bald patches on their heads. The reason for this may lie in the hormonal balance: hair loss occurs primarily in men with a high concentration of dihydrotestosterone – a form of the sex hormone testosterone that the hair roots do not like. Thinning hair can also often be traced back to a genetic predisposition. Even those who are under a lot of stress or taking certain medications can notice thinning hair. Do you recognize yourself here? Don’t worry: With the right tools, you can stimulate your hair growth.

Stimulate hair growth with the right diet

You are what you eat: Our diet not only has a major impact on our health, performance or well-being, but also on our hair growth. Food containing protein in particular has a positive influence on healthy hair growth. For example, eat eggs, cheese or fish dishes. The latter also score points with iron and omega-3 fatty acids, which also stimulate hair growth.

Also, be sure to get plenty of vitamins B, C, and E through your diet. A good source of this is the avocado. One of the no-gos, on the other hand, is sugar, which can lead to inflammation of the hair root. So leave sweets aside or at least reduce your chocolate consumption.

Nine simple tips for full hair

1. Head massage against hair loss

The cause could be the blood circulation: if the scalp is not supplied with enough blood, the hair roots cannot optimally absorb the nutrients. A regular head massage can help.

Incorporate scalp massage in the shower: Massage shampoo and conditioner into hair thoroughly. This stimulates blood circulation in your scalp. You can also use a soft brush.

2. Caffeine boost for tired hair

Caffeine doesn’t just hurt us in the morning Coffee good. When choosing your shampoo, also rely on the pick-me-up. On the one hand, like the head massage, it stimulates the blood circulation in the skin, on the other hand it can balance the testosterone content and thus stimulate the hair to grow again.

Tip: In addition, grab a nourishing serum or a hair treatment with caffeine. Once or twice a week the care can act as a booster for full hair.

3. Tea tree oil as a break for the scalp

Tea tree oil is a real all-rounder: it can stimulate blood circulation in your scalp, free the pores of excess sebum and also declare war on dandruff, because tea tree oil gently but effectively cleanses the scalp and hair.

4. Support with nutritional supplements

the right ones dietary supplements can lead to more well-being or even more radiant skin. In addition, they are the perfect support for full hair: Zinc, for example, ensures normal and healthy growth. Biotin, folic acid and copper are also helpful.

5. Allow hair to air dry

Damaged hair falls out faster. So be careful with your hair. If you have enough time, you should let them air dry after washing, because hot air from a hair dryer can stress sensitive hair. But: Don’t go to sleep with wet strands. Damp hair is sensitive to friction and may break through contact with pillows and blankets. For everyone who has longer hair and is in a hurry from time to time, there is a savior in an emergency: specially absorbent towels made of microfibre or bamboo.

6. Regular hair brushing

If you notice a lot of fallen hair in the brush after combing, this can give the impression that frequent brushing promotes hair loss. In fact, however, the opposite is the case – as long as you rely on a high-quality hairbrush. Comb your hair regularly with a natural bristle brush. At the same time, you should not forget the scalp and use your brush as a massage tool.

7. Rosemary as a celebrated hair hype

Whether on Instagram or TikTok, a “hair game changer” is currently breaking all records: we’re talking about rosemary. Although the oil does not bring back the hair that has fallen out, it can stimulate hair growth. It has a positive effect on blood circulation in the scalp, thereby increasing the uptake of nutrients and oxygen by the hair follicles. It is also rich in the trace elements iron, zinc, copper, magnesium and amino acids. This supports natural hair growth and reduces hair loss.

9. Go for LED

Hair problems are often a side effect, especially as we get older. If you suffer less from bald spots and more from overall thinning hair, then an LED light treatment is for you. Here the scalp is irradiated with infrared light, whereby the light is absorbed by the mitochondria of the hair follicles. The process stimulates the energy production of the hair cells, which prolongs the growth phase of the hair and makes it fall out less quickly.

This article was written by Mabel Neumann