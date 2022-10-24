Home World Boris Johnson: Running for Tory leader again ‘not the right thing to do’ – BBC News
Boris Johnson: Running for Tory leader again ‘not the right thing to do’ – BBC News

image source,Reuters

image caption,

Johnson has announced his withdrawal from the Conservative Party leadership race

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he was withdrawing from the Conservative Party leadership race, saying he had enough support to run but would not be “the right thing to do”.

Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor of the exchequer, and Penny Mordaunt, the cabinet minister, will remain in the race – with Sunak leading the way in public support among MPs .

Johnson said he had a “very good chance” of success if he got into the competition and messed up, and then “be back in Downing Street on Friday”.

But, he said, now “a united party is needed in parliament”.

